Vidence, LLC Launched to Set Standard for High-Quality Cancer Data, Research and Analytics

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vidence, LLC, an oncology informatics company, was officially launched today as an independent entity to provide the world's leading cancer researchers, innovators and providers with the most comprehensive clinical and genomic data and insights. Founded by leading members of the medical and technical communities, Vidence fills an evidence gap in oncology and helps pharmaceutical and biotech firms and other healthcare institutions accelerate the development of cancer treatments and optimize patient care.

"With Vidence and our proprietary technology platform, SCIMON, we aim to satisfy an immediate need within the cancer field to provide valuable insight and analysis and take oncology information to the next level," said Percy Van Crocker, Jr., MBA, President and Co-Founder of Vidence. "From patients themselves to hospitals and clinics to pharmaceutical and biotech firms, we are excited to collaborate with all members of the medical community to help improve the treatment journey for cancer patients."

Vidence's SCIMON brings together data and analytics in one patient-centric knowledge repository producing rich datasets and a longitudinal (multi-angle) view of each patient's journey. Specifically, SCIMON includes information and insights on more than 100,000 patients from electronic health records (EHRs), genomic testing results, patient surveys, claims and other key data points that capture: Time (diagnosis to survival), Depth of Moments (clinical-genomic-outcomes), and Breadth of Story (e.g., social determinants) – a unique three-dimensional approach.

One of Vidence's impactful ongoing collaborations is with Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) and uses clinical and genomic data from the SCIMON platform to estimate overall and progression-free survival in a retrospective real-world study in multiple tumor types. Based on clinical and demographic characteristics, along with patient-reported outcomes generated through the SCIMON platform, Vidence analysts can determine predictive factors of long-term disease remission and survival in multiple tumor types and provide evidence-based insights to Bristol Myers Squibb.

"As a long-term believer in the value of data-driven insights in the care and treatment of patients with cancer, Bristol Myers Squibb is excited to partner with Vidence and its Consortium Fellows on a new retrospective real-world study to analyze treatment patterns and outcomes in patients with multiple common tumor types and biomarker testing results," said Kate Larkin, Senior Vice President, U.S. Value, Access & Payment and Health Economics & Outcomes Research, Bristol Myers Squibb. "Vidence's SCIMON platform will enable us to derive clinically meaningful insights from the right combination and depth of cancer data to inform our oncology research and drug development program."

Vidence partners with a network of hospital systems, independent hospitals and clinics as Consortium Fellows. Each Consortium Fellow contributes critical oncology data and benefits from the knowledge and insights provided through the services of the SCIMON platform. Consortium Fellows also benefit from SCIMON's ability to access, organize, analyze and visualize their own data as well as insights from the collective data, all in a rich and structured environment.

As part of the SCIMON platform, the valuable insights generated from analysis of these complete data sets can be made available to cancer researchers and innovators, including pharmaceutical companies, biotech firms, and other healthcare institutions. These partners, in turn, work to accelerate innovation, improve care and patient outcomes, facilitate drug development and inform health economics.

Vidence harnesses the power of clinical and genomic data and insights to advance the treatment and outcomes for oncology patients. An oncology informatics company, Vidence provides the world's leading cancer researchers, innovators and treatment providers with access and contribution to the most comprehensive knowledge base of patient journeys and outcomes. Vidence was established as an independent company in order to expand the impact of data-driven analytics and data stewardship in oncology to a broader network of hospital systems, independent hospitals and clinics. It will be led by its three founders: Percy Van Crocker, Jr., Robert Hauser, PharmD, PhD, and Rachel Schweers, PhD, JD. The founders of the renowned Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) created Vidence to set a standard in the industry for high-quality data. As Vidence partners with a network of hospital systems, independent hospitals and clinics as Consortium Fellows, CTCA is one of these partners. Visit vidence.com for more information.

