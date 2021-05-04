VIDEO & PHOTOS: Record Breaking Quantities of Flowers Arriving for Mother's Day 2021 - $2.6 Billion

MIAMI, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American consumers are expected to spend a record $2.6 billion on flowers, making Mother's Day 2021 the top floral holiday.1 Miami International Airport (MIA) is the flower gateway of the Americas. It received 91 percent of all U.S. flower imports by air in 2020 – a total of 236,706 tons valued at $1.2 billion – making it the busiest U.S. airport for flowers imports.2

From Aeroterm's warehouse at MIA, C.H. Robinson is one of the largest providers of South American flowers for the US.