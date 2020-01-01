NEW YORK, Jan. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Video Analytics Market to Reach $43B by 2025The Video Analytics Market in Law Enforcement, Defense & Public Safety– 2020-2025 report, consisting of 3 volumes, presents a thorough analysis of 5 vertical, 5 regional, 5 revenue sources and 43 national markets, detailing 234 submarkets from 2018-2025. According to the report, the market is expected to reach $43 billion in 2025.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05791861/?utm_source=PRN

The market growth of Video Analytics in Law Enforcement, Defense & Public Safety is driven by the following factors:



The fast proliferation of video surveillance

New and maturing technologies: video analytics algorithms, processors, applications and products underwent a decade of technological evolution to intelligent video processing, based on advancements in image processing, enabling automatic and semi-automatic detection and identification of signatures

Safe City projects

Artificial Intelligence

Proliferation of Standoff Face Recognition

Big Data Analysis

Smart Video Surveillance

Price reduction of Video Analytics systems,driven by the falling prices of image processing DSPs and communication systems

Improved cost-performance of new edge-based video analytics DSP technologies(e.g., Intel, Bosch & Texas Instruments VA DSPs)

The rapidly growing "Internet of Things" applications drive the "Video Imaging of Everything" proliferation

Ever improving HD video cameras cost-performance

High cost of human operators and high rate of overlooked events



This 1205-page market report is the most comprehensive review of the global market available today. The objective of this report is to provide today's strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05791861/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

