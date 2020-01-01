Video Analytics Market in Law Enforcement, Defense & Public Safety - 2020-2025
Jan 01, 2020, 12:15 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Video Analytics Market to Reach $43B by 2025The Video Analytics Market in Law Enforcement, Defense & Public Safety– 2020-2025 report, consisting of 3 volumes, presents a thorough analysis of 5 vertical, 5 regional, 5 revenue sources and 43 national markets, detailing 234 submarkets from 2018-2025. According to the report, the market is expected to reach $43 billion in 2025.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05791861/?utm_source=PRN
The market growth of Video Analytics in Law Enforcement, Defense & Public Safety is driven by the following factors:
The fast proliferation of video surveillance
New and maturing technologies: video analytics algorithms, processors, applications and products underwent a decade of technological evolution to intelligent video processing, based on advancements in image processing, enabling automatic and semi-automatic detection and identification of signatures
Safe City projects
Artificial Intelligence
Proliferation of Standoff Face Recognition
Big Data Analysis
Smart Video Surveillance
Price reduction of Video Analytics systems,driven by the falling prices of image processing DSPs and communication systems
Improved cost-performance of new edge-based video analytics DSP technologies(e.g., Intel, Bosch & Texas Instruments VA DSPs)
The rapidly growing "Internet of Things" applications drive the "Video Imaging of Everything" proliferation
Ever improving HD video cameras cost-performance
High cost of human operators and high rate of overlooked events
This 1205-page market report is the most comprehensive review of the global market available today. The objective of this report is to provide today's strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05791861/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article