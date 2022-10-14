Video Analytics Market Worth $20.3 Billion By 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO , Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Video Analytics Market is projected to grow from USD 7.1 billion in 2022 to USD 20.3 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.4% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of the Video Analytics Market can be attributed to government initiatives in adopting emerging technologies to enhance public safety infrastructure. Moreover, the significant drop-in crime rate due to surveillance cameras fuels the growth of the Video Analytics Market.

By application, the intrusion management segment is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

The intrusion management segment is expected to account for the largest market share among services. Intrusion management involves monitoring incidents, such as intrusions in outdoor areas and perimeters, by deploying intrusion detection systems. Intrusion systems integrated with video analytics offer accurate and automated surveillance. Suppose an intruder breaks a pre-defined security rule. In that case, the automated intrusion management system generates a real-time alarm and a video of the event. It sends it to the VMS, allowing the concerned authorities to deliver fast and precise responses.

By Deployment Model, the cloud segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The cloud segment is expected to account for a higher CAGR growth during the forecast period. Cloud deployment is offered through the internet and is hosted on the vendor's server. Cloud-based video analytics is delivered through Video Analytics-as-a-Service (VAaaS). On the cloud infrastructure, VAaaS provides improved accuracy, real-time monitoring and alerts, real-time operations, better utilization of staff members, multiple deployment types based on client requirements, cloud data availability, and upgradation functionality.

By region, North America is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

The North American market covers the analysis of the US and Canada. North America tops the world in terms of the presence of security vendors and the occurrence of security breaches. Therefore, the global Video Analytics Market is dominated by North America, considered the most advanced region regarding technology adoption and infrastructure. The growing concerns about protecting critical infrastructure and national borders have increased government intervention in recent years. Specific budget allocations, such as for the Department of Homeland Security and mandated security policies, are expected to make North America the most lucrative market for vendors from various verticals.

Market Players:

The major vendors in the Video Analytics Market include Avigilon (Canada), Axis Communications (Sweden), Cisco (US), Honeywell (US), IBM (US), AllGoVision (India), Genetec (Canada), IntelliVision (US), Gorilla Technology (US), and intuVision (US).

