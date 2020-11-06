Video Conferencing Companies Explore Asynchronous Communication to Drive Team Engagement

DUBLIN, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the video conferencing industry "Video Conferencing and Collaboration Tools"

The shift to remote working has created opportunities for established video conferencing platforms like Zoom Meetings, Microsoft Teams and GoToMeeting as well as new entrants to the market like Vowel which recently raised $4.3 million in seed funding and offers a sophisticated video conferencing platform that can maintain audio recordings and transcriptions of meetings. Several companies operating in this sector are also exploring adding asynchronous features to their platforms. The aim of asynchronous communication features is to give team members the flexibility to contribute to conversations over time through voice or video message.



A new startup Acapela recently raised €2.5 million in funding to help develop its own asynchronous meeting platform. The company aims to help organizations communicate more effectively by having fewer but more productive meetings. Acapela meetings can still have an agenda and goals and will use machine learning to automate repetitive tasks and provide a summary of any decisions taken. Slack is also exploring adding asynchronous video to its service to allow users to share recorded video updates and view other’s recordings on their own time.

