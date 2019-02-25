Video Conferencing Equipment Expert, IVCi, Discusses 4 Ways Your Organization Profits from Unified Communications Solutions

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Good communication is at the heart of any team. Without it, you risk lost productivity, misunderstanding, and low morale. Developing an efficient system of communication is essential for success and growth for any business. Video conferencing equipment supplier and expert, IVCi, discusses four ways your organization will profit from unified communications solutions.

Information Sharing : When customers contact you, they expect you to know their stories—no matter who answers the phone or replies to the chat. Quickly sharing customer information between team members is important for providing the customer with a seamless experience. Exchanging this type of information, as well as changes in policy, leadership, equipment, software, products, and more, can make the difference between a sale and a loss. If one team member isn't up-to-speed with how you're operating, the entire organization suffers.

Mobility : In today's world, it shouldn't matter where your employees and partners are. They can be at home, in the office, or anywhere else in the world and stay connected with what the company is doing. Quick video conferences bring everyone together, no matter where they're physically located; questions can be answered in real time, allowing everyone to feel connected to the project rather than alienated with the physical distance. If necessary, employees can stay on-the-go without losing their connection to the home office, which is important for both the employees (they feel valued even when they're on the road) and the leadership team (they're in the loop about any progress or setbacks the employee is experiencing).

Integration : Employees and customers alike expect technology to enhance interactions; therefore, the presence of the latest technology isn't enough. It has to truly serve your needs and the needs of your customers. Having a high-tech system in place isn't helpful if users find it tedious or complicated. Employees will revert to old ways of doing things, frustrated with having wasted their time and distrustful of future technological offerings, and customers will simply find another provider. High-tech is important, as long as it can be integrated into your business and help you achieve your goals. Video conferencing, for example, is simple yet effective. Employees are eager to use it because it makes them better at their jobs.