Video Conferencing Equipment Integrator, IVCi, Shares Four Reasons Why College Campuses Should Consider Building a Huddle Room This Spring

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Higher education is an arena filled with important concepts, opportunities for innovation, and chances for new discoveries and understanding. Huddle rooms are the perfect partner to these missions of higher education, facilitating collaboration, visual learning equipment, and a high-focus escape for students. Marrying the Higher Ed mission with Huddle Rooms has many benefits for higher education. Video conferencing equipment integrator, IVCi, has compiled a list of four reasons why college campuses should consider building Huddle Rooms for student-use on campus this spring.

Intimacy fuels productivity: While open study spaces can be great collaborative tools, they are often riddled with distractions and noise that can set-back student groups looking for a space of their own to work. Huddle Rooms are the best location for these groups, providing the right amount of space to accommodate a study group or a club brainstorming session in an intimate setting free of disruptions, and avoiding distracting other working peers in an open space. Fully equipped: Huddle Rooms are often fully equipped with video conferencing technology, including a high quality display, microphone, and camera set up around a central table with or without chairs. Modern students know how to utilize this kind of technology to their advantage; they can video conference peers across the world for a new set of eyes on an idea or share group visuals with everyone at once to enhance communication and provide a better feedback channel. The possibilities are endless when given the right tools. The price is right: Huddle Rooms, due to their compact size and minimal furnishings, don't come with a heavy price. A handful of Huddle Rooms costs less than one conference room or classroom, but provides more spaces for collaboration and student use. The technology is all you need to make a huddle room successful; the students can take it from there while the university can stay inside its development budget. Plus, Huddle Rooms are a great selling point for incoming students; potential applicants will be impressed by a space they can collaborate with peers in, and become interested in finding their own place on campus. Enhances active learning: While students may use these spaces of their own accord, professors can also incorporate Huddle Rooms in their class discussions. After an important lecture, the professor can send student groups to discuss and review core concepts together and later return to the lecture for a final overview. Huddle rooms provide a space for students to engage in active learning with one another, allowing them to better understand concepts by directly interacting with them during class time, ensuring they can apply the ideas they're learning effectively.

Huddle Rooms have found their place in business, but they can create a number of positive ripples on the college campus as well. See what Huddle Rooms can do for your students today.

ABOUT IVCi

IVCi is a global technology leader for standardized, yet scalable, Collaborative Meeting Spaces, Unified Communications, Video Conferencing, Cloud Based Services and industry leading back-end Managed Services. We partner with you to set a Collaboration & Migration Strategy, which includes identifying, deploying, and managing the ideal technology mix to improve your business' bottom line and support the most ambitious ROI models that support and justify your investments.

SOURCE IVCi

Related Links

https://ivci.com

