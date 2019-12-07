HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Dec. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huddle rooms provide a great blend of a casual meeting place and a productive working area. One of the main reasons they are able to foster collaboration so well is because of their AV technology setup and the design of the room focusing around that technology. However, not all huddle rooms are created equally! Video conferencing equipment supplier, IVCi, breaks down the design aspects needed for a successful huddle room below.

Simplicity. The technology and layout of the room needs to be simple enough for people to use quickly and easily. Try to avoid equipment with a lot of buttons and wires that could take a long time to set up. Offer options that allow users to simply plug in and go, or share their content wirelessly.

Visibility. The camera in your huddle room must be designed to capture the size and shape of your room. Select a wide angle 120-degree camera rather than a 90-degree camera to ensure that everyone in the room can be seen.

Camera placement. If cameras are placed right above or below the display, it can create a disconnect between sides since users cannot look at the display and at the camera at the same time. Raise the display enough to where the camera can be mounted below the display at approximately eye height (when seated). Be sure to test the camera height to make sure that nobody's head gets cut off by the camera placement.

Quality of audio. Audio quality is just as important as video quality in a huddle room. If you cannot hear the other party, it is impossible to work with them. Consider a setup that includes beamforming mics, echo cancellation, noise suppression, and other characteristics designed for smaller spaces.

Environment of the room. The room's environment and design is important for successful huddle rooms. Try to avoid stark white walls or visual clutter within the camera's line of sight. Additionally, make sure the lighting is good for video calls and that there aren't a lot of reflective surfaces. Whenever possible, include noise-reducing carpet and acoustic wall coverings.

These features will ensure your huddle room is set up to be a successful space.

