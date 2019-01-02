HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to help educators take advantage of the latest advancements in communications technology, video conferencing equipment supplier, IVCi, discusses new innovations for collaborative classrooms.

The best learning environments promote a healthy cooperation among students and educators. Recent technological innovations can enhance that collaboration, leading to more effective and engaging instruction.

Discussed below are several advancements that promote collaborative classrooms and a better educational experience as a whole.

Lecture Capture. With technology becoming more common in educational environments, there are new opportunities to leverage online platforms to streamline lectures and combine class materials in a single space.

Lecture capture records the teacher, usually with a tracking camera, and combines the teacher feed with a second content stream, giving the viewer the ability to see both the live lecture and the content. This technology removes the "missing class" issue since all lesson and lectures can be watched on demand and from any location.

Interactive Displays. Rather than continuing to rely on the age-old chalkboard or whiteboard, technology in the classroom has given rise to interactive displays that make for a more engaging lecture.

Teachers and students can pull up media on the display and interact directly using touch controls, providing a high-tech alternative to traditional instruction.

From providing notes interspersed with helpful media, to integrating video conferencing with remote guest lecturers, a single smart display can now take the place of a computer, projector, and whiteboard.

Active Learning Spaces. While the technology has yet to become commonplace, augmented reality has a huge amount of potential to enhance the learning experience and provide active learning spaces to keep students engaged and working together, resulting in a much more effective lecture.

Rather than focusing on using technology like a laptop or tablet, active learning spaces consist of multiple working stations where students break out into groups of 4 or 6, connect to a display and interact with the class content. These learning spaces allow for student collaboration and interaction, while still making it possible for teachers to remain at the front of the class leading the lecture.

There can be a huge difference in efficacy when comparing text or videos on a screen to interactive media overlaid directly into the class environment. The future of collaborative classroom and active learning space technology is all about creating an immersive experience that provides an engaging opportunity for students and teachers to work together.

