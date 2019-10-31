Video Conferencing Equipment Supplier, IVCi, Discusses Why AVaaS Benefits Your System

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the rapidly growing need for advanced, streamlined AV systems in businesses everywhere, the AV industry has seen a trend towards a new business model called AV as a Service, or AVaaS. The increased popularity of AVaaS reflects the changing customer demands and technological advances of the market, as well as the general trend of moving away from a traditional purchased hardware AV system. AVaaS ensures that clients are satisfied with their AV installations, know how to use them effectively, and can call for help for any issue at any time. Video conferencing equipment supplier, IVCi, an industry leader well versed in AvaaS, offers insights as to the benefits.

Streamlines operations: One of the primary reasons for its growth in popularity is the way it streamlines operations. AVaaS functions like a subscription service, with clients paying standardized operating costs for a whole AV system rather than opting for AV equipment ownership. With this, clients are able to have more frequent updates, prompt repair and troubleshooting services, and track the efficiency of the system. While these would traditionally be separate services, AVaaS unites them to bring more streamlined functionality to clients.

Improves the client relationship: Utilizing AVaaS encourages clients to stay contracted with one AV service supplier. This allows the service provider to become more familiar with the client, their business, and their goals. This familiarity makes for a better client relationship, since the AV service provider can more accurately design solutions fit for the client's unique needs. In addition, the AV servicer can streamline the client's workflow, from set-up to training to troubleshooting, providing a comprehensive service list to the client.

Flexible: While traditional AV service models may require clients to request an update to their systems or technology, AVaaS brings a more flexible approach. Automatic updates and regular equipment upgrades are commonplace in the AVaaS industry in order to maintain the quality of client AV systems and the loyalty of their customers. The increased flexibility leads to high client satisfaction, as well as better AV system performance and longevity.

Scalable: AVaaS gives the AV service provider the ability to scale up a client's AV system efficiently, making the service extremely scalable. What may begin as one huddle room connection can grow to include dozens, and having an AV service provider that's able to connect the dots between all of the rooms and buildings under one common solution is extremely beneficial to the client.

AVaaS is the next big development in the AV industry, and it already has significant momentum. Find out how incorporating AV as a Service into your business can benefit your overall AV system today.

