HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Video conferencing solutions can be extremely beneficial in academic environments. Not only does this technology allow professors and students to communicate and collaborate with each other regardless of location, but it also allows for documents and files to be shared effortlessly between individuals. To further discuss these benefits, video conferencing equipment supplier, IVCi, explains how video conferencing heightens educational institutions.

Record, Revisit, Review. Video conferencing allows students to record and save lectures that they can revisit and review in the future. Having the ability to attend lectures in real time and then playback that information at a later date not only helps students who may have missed class due to an illness, but can also benefit students in different time zones who may not be able to attend the lecture in real time.

Connect Global Students. Whether a university is holding a conference, training session, or just offering specific classes to students at other campuses, video conferencing can seamlessly connect individuals regardless of their location. Providing students with the technology and opportunity to communicate and share educational resources from across the globe, increases their overall level of collaboration and exposes them to new ways of thinking and problem solving techniques.

Virtual Lectures and Trips. On-campus lectures are an important educational aspect, however, a lot of learning is done outside of the classroom as well. With video conferencing, professors can take an entire lecture hall to a different location, without having students leave the class. Virtual lectures and trips allow students to immerse themselves in the lesson, increasing their participation and giving them the ability to determine different solutions to problems that they might not have thought of if they were simply reading a textbook in class.

Industry Expert Lectures. A large part of higher education is getting information and feedback from industry experts. With video conferencing solutions, guest speakers can attend a small class or give a lecture to hundreds of students, without leaving their office. Not only does this save travel time and reduce the costs for all, but it also provides students with the opportunity to ask questions and collaborate with industry experts and thought leaders.

