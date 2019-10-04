HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With a transforming economy, the AV industry has begun to transform as well. More often we're seeing AV companies turn away from more traditional installations towards service-based offerings. AV as a Service is a rapidly growing business model used in the AV industry in response to new customer demands and evolving technology. Video conferencing equipment supplier, IVCi, explains what AV as a Service is and why your company needs it. Read their discussion below to learn more.

What is AV as a Service?

AV as a Service, or AVaaS, is a business concept redefining the AV industry. Instead of customers paying installation and service charges afterwards, AVaaS provides continuous AV support to client installations, managing the entirety of the AV system from installation to maintenance. AVaaS is a subscription style pay model, with customers signing contracts or entering into monthly subscriptions with AV service providers who provide equipment, troubleshooting, and regular maintenance, among other options like data analytics and optimization. There are a variety of benefits that come with the AVaaS model as well.

AV as a Service Benefits:

Scalable: The AVaaS model makes AV services highly scalable across a customer base. With one successful and effective AV installation can come a host of other installations in the same building or company, connected by common cloud technology and overall management systems. This scalability allows AV companies to continuously meet the ever-changing demands of their customers, even as new technologies come and go.

Streamlined Communication & Operations: One of the biggest benefits of the AVaaS system is the increased efficiency of communication and operations. Streamlining AV operations with an AV service provider allows updates to occur more frequently, as well as regular equipment checkups and upgrades as technology advances. With only the customer and the AV provider, communication between the involved parties is easy and responsive, enhancing overall communications regarding the AV set-up.

Allows for a greater client relationship development: If a customer sets up an AVaaS system, they become connected with one single AV provider that handles all of their training, operations, and maintenance. This allows for a closer and more connected relationship between the AV provider and its customers. The relationship development benefits everybody, as the AV operator can better assess a business's nature and provide the best solutions for their unique needs, enhancing the overall customer service experience.

AV as a Service is the future of the AV industry because of its various benefits that help not only the AV company, but their customers as well. See how incorporating AVaaS can impact your AV business's revenue stream today.

