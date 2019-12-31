Video Conferencing Equipment Supplier, IVCi, Lists 3 Out of the Box Ways to Use VC Technologies Throughout College Campuses

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- College campuses everywhere are about to be empty as students travel home for the holidays, but physical presence is no longer an indication of how many students attend a university. Virtual learning and video conferencing are becoming more and more common as learning transcends what occurs on college campuses. Video conferencing is not just creating an equivalent experience – in some cases they are creating IMPROVED opportunities for learning. But, how is this possible? Video conferencing equipment supplier , IVCi, shares 3 out-of-the-box way campuses are not only using video conferencing (VC) technologies throughout college campuses, but enhancing the educational experience:

Using video walls to increase engagement and impressions. Video walls provide a lot of value to large classrooms and lecture halls. Educators can have their students log in to a software platform using tablets or other devices, allowing them to interact with the lesson in whatever way fits best. Students can answer questions with their faces projected on the screen, or provide answers directly within the platform. Video walls can also be used to enhance lessons with visuals.

Collaborating and completing work in a cloud environment. Using a cloud platform to give and receive assignments gives visibility into real-time progress and class standings. It also gives students a way to collaborate on projects even if they are not physically in the same location, which can be helpful given that most college students' schedules are hectic. Connecting all lesson and assignment assets to the same cloud platform that's all accessible remotely makes the education experience mobile, modern, and powerful.

Revolutionizing the way remote students learn. Now, students can have the same experience whether they are physically on campus or not. Connecting your lessons to a video conferencing platform allows students to dial-in remotely, yet get the same experience as if they were in the classroom. Some professors can choose to hold their classes entirely via video conference to save the time and effort required to gather everyone on campus. It also gives educators the ability to record lessons and lectures, providing valuable study assets for students.

College campuses are innovating quickly thanks to audio visual and video conferencing technologies. As 2020 unfolds, we can expect to see these trends take educational opportunities even further.

