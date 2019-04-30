HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Video conferencing is being rapidly adopted by businesses of all industries in place of voice conferencing, and for good reason. Small businesses stand to benefit the most from video conferencing because of its productivity and profit benefits.

Video conferencing equipment supplier, IVCi, lists and explains how small businesses can benefit from video conferencing.

Save money. Small businesses can use video conferencing to save money on the expenses associated with traditional in-person meetings. It also saves time for tasks like interviewing applicants and potential employees, which is a more efficient use of the company's resources.

Video conferencing has transformed the way people communicate with colleagues, clients, potential employees, and the world.

