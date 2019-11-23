HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Nov. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Video conferencing services provider, IVCi, discusses the top healthcare technology innovations that occurred in 2019.

With 2019 soon coming to a close, now is a good time to reflect on industry accomplishments. A lot happened in healthcare technology that will have a lasting impact on healthcare going forward. Here are some of the top healthcare technology innovations that happened this past year.

Artificial Intelligence (AI). AI has proven to match human performance of basic tasks and continues to make strides towards matching humans in covering wide domains of information. During 2019, AI has advanced to help medical professionals diagnose, identify pathology, and analyze diagnostic tests. We can expect to see AI streamline the interpretation of large quantities of medical data because of this advancement.



3D Printing. 3D printing helps the creation of custom-made health products like prosthetics and implants. This reduces post-op risk because the products are made to match the patient's body.



Virtual and Mixed Reality. Virtual Reality (VR) and Mixed Reality (MR) are allowing medical students to experience and learn from a wider variety of scenarios in a low-stakes environment. For example, a medical emergency can be superimposed into real-world settings to give students practical experience without lives being at risk. AV technology is clearly the future wave of education.



Robotic Surgery. Performing surgery with robotic assistance has proven to be less invasive and safer in 2019. Robotic surgery is leading to increased patient outcomes and more efficient use of surgeons' efforts. For example, there are robotic tools that translate surgeons 'hand movements into movements of the robotic parts inside the patient's bodies -- this is quicker and more ergonomically sound for surgeons.



Heart Valve Replacement Options. New technology now allows for percutaneous performance of heart valve replacement surgery. Eliminating the need for open heart surgery drastically reduces the risks and improves post-surgery results for patients.



Stroke Visor. The Cerebrotech Visor was cleared by the FDA in 2018 and became more widely used in 2019. This device measures the change in cerebral fluid distribution and uses machine learning to detect stroke, trauma, and brain swelling.

These are just a few of the healthcare technology advancements that took place this year. These medical technology innovations are sure to change the landscape of medical care in 2020.

