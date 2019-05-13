HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- While ivy walls and brick buildings are typical features at any university, more and more often video walls are becoming a stand-out part of the on-campus experience as well. These digital displays put out a striking crisp image in vivid color, capturing the attention of any passerby without fail. It's no wonder that universities are incorporating them into classrooms and admission centers. Video walls can be an interactive tool for visiting students and current students alike, and they're especially appreciated by the highly tech-savvy teenagers entering university in the next few years. Video conferencing services provider, IVCi, discusses three ways video walls can heighten the quality of education on college campuses below.

Interactive learning experience : Interactive video walls can make the classroom experience more dynamic and collaborative between students and the instructors themselves. Putting graphics on the screen and having students interact with the display gives them a valuable hands-on learning experience. This method can be paired with graphics, discussions, educational games and much more, giving students a highly involved learning experience sure to let them grasp material more effectively. The high quality graphics combined with interactive capabilities makes for the perfect learning partner, and when they're not in use by a class, video walls can be a great studying resource for exams and essential concept review.

Research supplement : Video walls are not only great for the classroom; they also have their place in research labs as a supplemental tool. Video walls could be used to design posters, visualize models, give an overview of team goals, and even assist in the research itself, providing a visual map for researchers to interact with and discover new data points. Innovation comes easier with visualization, and a video wall is the perfect outlet for both.

Enhanced presentations and lectures: Professors would be eager to incorporate more exciting visuals into their presentations and lectures with the installation of video walls inside classrooms. Taking advantage of the stunning display would work in their favor, captivating students' attention during class and allowing them to better absorb the material being covered. Keeping students interested in what's going on in class is what keeps them connected with the content, and video walls can be the best tool for facilitating this connection.

Incorporating video walls into higher education can provide numerous benefits to student study habits, campus visits, and research at any university. Start showing the future of the workplace the best display technology today in the accepting atmosphere of the classroom before they experience it in the real world.

