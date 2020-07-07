Video Exposing Pornhub Goes Viral With Over 25 Million Views Worldwide

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the last few days the #Traffickinghub movement's viral short animated video exposing Pornhub for allegedly profiting from the rape and sex trafficking of women and children reached over 25 million views across all social media.

What proof do we have that Pornhub is enabling and profiting from videos of rape and child sex trafficking? This video exposes what countless victims have suffered. Help share it with the world and hold Pornhub accountable for the mass rape and sex trafficking they profit from. www.Traffickinghub.com

People around the globe have been sharing the video with comments of disgust, horror and outrage as they learn for the first time that children are being raped for profit on the world's largest and most popular porn site. The video highlights multiple examples like the story of a 15 year old girl from Florida who had been missing for a year and was found after 58 videos of her rape and sexual abuse were found being monetized on Pornhub. Or, 14 year old Rose Kalemba who the BBC reported was taken at knifepoint, raped for 12 hours and the videos of her rape and torture uploaded to Pornhub where they remained for months despite her begging for them to be removed. Or, the 118 cases of child sexual abuse and rape that were investigated and confirmed by the Internet Watch Foundation who reported that half of cases were Category A level abuse including penetration and/or sadism. Or, the case of a toddler being sexually exploited on the site found in an investigation by the Sunday Times.

The video also highlights the fact that Pornhub has no system in place to reliably verify the age or the consent of those featured in the over 6 million videos uploaded to the site per year, which enables millions of users to easily upload acts of real sexual violence against both adults and children.

The Traffickinghub petition calling for the site to be shut down and its executives held accountable for the alleged mass rape and sex trafficking has reached over 1.5 million signatures from 192 countries, and the movement has the support of over 300 child protection and anti-trafficking organizations. The movement has also drawn support from professionals in the adult entertainment industry, who released a manifesto and their own petition rejecting Pornhub and its illegal, exploitative practices.



"The world is waking up to the fact that Pornhub is infested with videos of the real rape and sex trafficking of underage victims as well as vulnerable women. There are now millions around the globe boycotting the site and calling for Pornhub to be shut down," said campaign founder Laila Mickelwait.

The video can be watched and shared via Instagram, Twitter, Youtube, and Facebook.

About the Traffickinghub Movement

The Traffickinghub campaign is a non-religious, non-partisan effort to hold the largest porn website in the world accountable for enabling and profiting off of the mass sex-trafficking and exploitation of women and minors.

Visit traffickinghub.com to learn more.

SOURCE Exodus Cry