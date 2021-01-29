Video Game Companies Band Together To Create "Gamers For CHOC"

The Gamers for CHOC program rallies employees, players, and communities from game studios and games-related businesses to support health care programs, education, and research for Southern California's kids. The impressive list of companies participating in this inaugural effort includes some of the biggest and most popular names in the gaming industry:

Amazon Game Studios

Cresa

Dreamhaven

Esports Arena

ESTsoft Inc.

Frost Giant Studios

Gen.G

Healthy Gamer

Humble Bundle

Improbable

Intellivision

inXile entertainment

Obsidian Entertainment

Pragma

Rally Cry

Riot Games

Second Dinner

Square Enix

TiMi Studios

UCI Esports

This innovative new program invites members of the larger gaming community to get involved by donating on the behalf of a participating team or signing up to join a team as a fundraiser on the Virtual CHOC Walk site. Top fundraisers across Gamers for CHOC teams can earn unique prizes and experiences contributed by participating companies.

Gamers for CHOC 's standalone hub on the CHOC Walk website will aggregate information across all participating teams. It features a leaderboard to encourage friendly competition between companies and highlight the participating teams, how many members they have, and how much money they've raised. The hub will also feature a running total of how many dollars have been raised as a part of the overall initiative.

"We are so excited that some of the top game developers in the world have created an initiative to get the gaming community involved to support CHOC," said Zachariah L. Abrams, Assistant Vice President of Community Engagement at CHOC Children's Foundation. "Whether you play, livestream, or just love games, it's really a great way to do something good for the kids of our Southern California communities."

Sign-up information on Gamers for CHOC can be found HERE .

This new fundraising program has one single goal – to raise funds for health care programs, education, and research at CHOC Children's Hospital of Orange County for kids and their families throughout Southern California (serving more than 250,000 children and families each year). CHOC is committed to improving the health and well-being of children through clinical expertise, advocacy, outreach, education, and research while aspiring to restore the magic of childhood to kids facing serious illness. The hospital is one of a select group of pediatric facilities nationwide to have been ranked for 2020-2021 as a best children's hospital by U.S. News & World Report.

The popular CHOC Walk, presented by Disneyland Resort, is typically an annual 5k walking event that has now been transformed into an online fundraiser. Over the past 30 years the event has brought together participants from around the world and has, to date, raised over $37 million dollars for CHOC.

For more information, please visit: www.gamersforchoc.org

