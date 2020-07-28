Video Gaming Technologies to Celebrate Grand Opening of First-Ever The Hunt for Neptune's Gold™ Lounge at Osage Casino Hotel in Tulsa

"We're thrilled to unveil The Hunt for Neptune's Gold lounge at Osage Casino Hotel Tulsa," said James Starr, president of VGT. "Our slot fans will love this dedicated gaming experience with more ways to play their favorite game in one space on the casino floor."

The 1,100 square foot gaming space is adjacent to the hotel lobby and offers 32 of The Hunt for Neptune's Gold games on the Helix XT™ cabinet. This intimate lounge setting offers a VIP feeling for players who will be transported into an entertaining underwater adventure. The refreshed version of this underwater quest will stay true to the original game that operators and players know and love.

"To partner with VGT and launch the first ever The Hunt for Neptune's Gold lounge is very exciting for us," said Byron Bighorse, CEO at Osage Casino Hotel. "Our players love The Hunt for Neptune's Gold and we look forward to bringing them a space unlike any other to play the newest iteration of the game."

ABOUT ARISTOCRAT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global games leader with more than 6,000 employees. The company is licensed in approximately 300 gaming jurisdictions, operates in more than 90 countries, and offers a unique blend products and services. The company is the leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of Class III games as well as Class II Innovations for Native American casinos and emerging markets. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocrat-us.com.

ABOUT OSAGE CASINO HOTEL

Osage Casino Hotel Tulsa is located 4 miles from downtown Tulsa in the Osage Hills. Newly built in 2018, we provide over 1,600 electronic games including craps and roulette. Inside you will also find Nine Band Brewery where we make over 10 varieties of specialty beer and serve it cold daily. Have a delicious meal at one of our three food venues and then rest the night way in a luxurious hotel room, complete with resort style pool for a refreshing dip during hot summer days. Be sure to catch a concert at our Skyline event center for a lively night of entertainment.

