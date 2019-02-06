VIDEO: MainStreet Bancshares CEO Jeff Dick Featured in OTCQX Video Series

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet Bancshares (OTCQX: MNSB) CEO Jeff Dick was interviewed by OTC Markets Group (OTCQX: OTCM) in its prominent OTCQX® Video Series. The series features interviews with senior executives of OTCQX companies as they showcase their businesses and investment profiles.

In late 2018, OTC Markets Group hosted a community bank roundtable, where industry executives from across the country gathered to discuss the role of the community bank in today's U.S. economy. MainStreet Bancshares CEO Jeff Dick was among the CEOs of four leading community banks trading on the OTCQX Market who joined representatives from OTC Markets Group and American Banker to discuss growth opportunities, industry challenges, access to capital, the importance of technology in their business, how to best serve the communities in which they operate, and how public policy and regulation are impacting the future of consumer and small business banking in America.

To watch the complete interview, visit OTC Markets Group's YouTube page at:

https://youtu.be/qOlYUpTums8

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet operates six branches in Herndon, Fairfax, Fairfax City, McLean, Leesburg and Clarendon. In addition, MainStreet has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in well over 1,000 businesses in the Metropolitan area.

MainStreet has a full complement of payment system services for third party payment providers. MainStreet has a nationally known market leader and a highly experienced team ready to help payment providers create a solution perfect for their needs.

MainStreet has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction and commercial real estate. MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions. From mobile banking and Apple Pay to instant-issue Debit Cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve its customer experience.

MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, DC Metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS – a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance. Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

