Video Management Software Market to record USD 11.92 Bn incremental growth; Evolving Opportunities with Aeronautics Ltd. and AxxonSoft Inc. -- Technavio

Oct 12, 2022, 22:15 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The video management software market size is expected to increase by USD 11.92 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 22.62% between 2021 and 2026. Technavio identifies Aeronautics Ltd., AxxonSoft Inc., Cathexis (Pty) Ltd, DW, and Genetec Inc. among others as key vendors in the market. The report provides accurate estimations on the market size, YOY growth, regional growth opportunities, strategies adopted by vendors, new product launches, and much more. Download the Sample Report Now and understand the scope of our full report on the global video management software market.
The market is driven by the increasing need for security across the globe. In addition, the emergence of smart cities is anticipated to boost the growth of the video management software market. The report analyzes the market by end-user (public, commercial, and residential) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).
- Public - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Commercial - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Residential - size and forecast 2021-2026
By end-users, the public segment will account for the maximum share of the market. The increasing adoption of video management software by public sector organizations for monitoring highways, streets, bridges, stadiums, parks, traffic signals, and other activities is driving the growth of the segment.
- APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026
- North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- The Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026
APAC will dominate the market growth, occupying 41% of the global market share during the forecast period. The increasing demand for security will be crucial in driving the growth of the regional market. China and Japan are the key markets for the video management software market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
- Genetec Inc.: The company offers video management software under the brand name Omnicast.
- Honeywell International Inc.: The company offers video management software such as MAXPRO VMS Software, MAXPRO VMS and NVR SSA, and MAXPRO Viewer.
- Johnson Controls International Plc: The company offers video management software such as victor Video Management System, exacqVision Video Management System, and Cloudvue Video Management System.
- Milestone systems AS: The company offers video management software namely Milestone Xprotect.
- Mindtree Ltd.: The company offers Gladius Video Management Software, which is ideal for small, medium, and large sized installations of up to 1000 cameras.
- Aeronautics Ltd.
- AxxonSoft Inc.
- Cathexis (Pty) Ltd
- DW
- Identiv Inc.
- Infinova
- Motorola Solutions Inc.
- Qognify Ltd.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Salient Systems Corp.
- Schneider Electric SE
- Teledyne Technologies Inc.
- Verint Systems Inc
- Vicon Industries Inc.
- VIVOTEK Inc
|
Video Management Software Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.62%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 11.92 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
21.65
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution | APAC at 41%
|
APAC at 41%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Aeronautics Ltd., AxxonSoft Inc., Cathexis (Pty) Ltd, DW, Genetec Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Identiv Inc., Infinova, Johnson Controls International Plc, Milestone systems AS, Mindtree Ltd., Motorola Solutions Inc., Qognify Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Salient Systems Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Verint Systems Inc, Vicon Industries Inc., and VIVOTEK Inc
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
