Video Management Software Market to record USD 11.92 Bn incremental growth; Evolving Opportunities with Aeronautics Ltd. and AxxonSoft Inc. -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The video management software market size is expected to increase by USD 11.92 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 22.62% between 2021 and 2026. Technavio identifies Aeronautics Ltd., AxxonSoft Inc., Cathexis (Pty) Ltd, DW, and Genetec Inc. among others as key vendors in the market. The report provides accurate estimations on the market size, YOY growth, regional growth opportunities, strategies adopted by vendors, new product launches, and much more. Download the Sample Report Now and understand the scope of our full report on the global video management software market.

The market is driven by the increasing need for security across the globe. In addition, the emergence of smart cities is anticipated to boost the growth of the video management software market. The report analyzes the market by end-user (public, commercial, and residential) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Video Management Software Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Public - size and forecast 2021-2026

Commercial - size and forecast 2021-2026

Residential - size and forecast 2021-2026

By end-users, the public segment will account for the maximum share of the market. The increasing adoption of video management software by public sector organizations for monitoring highways, streets, bridges, stadiums, parks, traffic signals, and other activities is driving the growth of the segment.

Video Management Software Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 The Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC will dominate the market growth, occupying 41% of the global market share during the forecast period. The increasing demand for security will be crucial in driving the growth of the regional market. China and Japan are the key markets for the video management software market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Major Video Management Software Companies:

Genetec Inc.: The company offers video management software under the brand name Omnicast.

The company offers video management software under the brand name Omnicast. Honeywell International Inc.: The company offers video management software such as MAXPRO VMS Software, MAXPRO VMS and NVR SSA, and MAXPRO Viewer.

The company offers video management software such as MAXPRO VMS Software, MAXPRO VMS and NVR SSA, and MAXPRO Viewer. Johnson Controls International Plc: The company offers video management software such as victor Video Management System, exacqVision Video Management System, and Cloudvue Video Management System.

The company offers video management software such as victor Video Management System, exacqVision Video Management System, and Cloudvue Video Management System. Milestone systems AS: The company offers video management software namely Milestone Xprotect.

The company offers video management software namely Milestone Xprotect. Mindtree Ltd.: The company offers Gladius Video Management Software, which is ideal for small, medium, and large sized installations of up to 1000 cameras.

The company offers Gladius Video Management Software, which is ideal for small, medium, and large sized installations of up to 1000 cameras. Aeronautics Ltd.

AxxonSoft Inc.

Cathexis (Pty) Ltd

DW

Identiv Inc.

Infinova

Motorola Solutions Inc.

Qognify Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Salient Systems Corp.

Schneider Electric SE

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Verint Systems Inc

Vicon Industries Inc.

VIVOTEK Inc

Video Management Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.62% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 11.92 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 21.65 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aeronautics Ltd., AxxonSoft Inc., Cathexis (Pty) Ltd, DW, Genetec Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Identiv Inc., Infinova, Johnson Controls International Plc, Milestone systems AS, Mindtree Ltd., Motorola Solutions Inc., Qognify Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Salient Systems Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Verint Systems Inc, Vicon Industries Inc., and VIVOTEK Inc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Public - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Public - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Public - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Public - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Public - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Genetec Inc.

Exhibit 93: Genetec Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Genetec Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Genetec Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 96: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 98: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 99: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Johnson Controls International Plc

Exhibit 101: Johnson Controls International Plc - Overview



Exhibit 102: Johnson Controls International Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key news



Exhibit 104: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Johnson Controls International Plc - Segment focus

10.6 Milestone systems AS

Exhibit 106: Milestone systems AS - Overview



Exhibit 107: Milestone systems AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Milestone systems AS - Key offerings

10.7 Mindtree Ltd.

Exhibit 109: Mindtree Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Mindtree Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Mindtree Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Mindtree Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 Motorola Solutions Inc.

Exhibit 113: Motorola Solutions Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Motorola Solutions Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Motorola Solutions Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Motorola Solutions Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Qognify Ltd.

Exhibit 117: Qognify Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Qognify Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Qognify Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 120: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 121: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 123: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

10.11 Verint Systems Inc

Exhibit 125: Verint Systems Inc - Overview



Exhibit 126: Verint Systems Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Verint Systems Inc - Key offerings

10.12 Vicon Industries Inc.

Exhibit 128: Vicon Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Vicon Industries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Vicon Industries Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 131: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 132: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 133: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 134: Research methodology



Exhibit 135: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 136: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 137: List of abbreviations

