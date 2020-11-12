Video series "Secrets of Quinoa" shares delicious recipes for this #SuperFoodPeru which Americans should eat every week!

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Trade Commission of Peru in LA launched today the online video series, "Secrets of Peruvian Quinoa," featuring renowned Chef Ricardo Zarate, who shows how easy, delicious and healthy it is to include Quinoa in the diets of many more Americans. Check all you need to know about Quinoa and this new short video series at https://perutradeoffice.us/quinoa-and-maca .

Oprah, Martha Stewart and Doctor Oz have all recommended Quinoa. NASA selected it as one of the best foods for astronauts in space. Even Lebron James has his favorite dish with Quinoa and salmon. Quinoa is a healthier alternative than wheat or rice and is consumed by some celebrities and health conscious people several times per week. The new price of Quinoa now brings this delicious grain to everyone in the US.

For Conrado Falco, director of PROMPERU LA, "Americans consume Quinoa on average only 3 ounces per year, which is astonishingly low, when compared to a per capita consumption of wheat close to 200 pounds per year or more than 3000 ounces: 1000 times more! On average Americans eat a full portion of Quinoa only once per year, but it would be much healthier for them to do that weekly."

Quinoa is one of the most nutrient-dense gluten free carbs and it is available in most supermarkets in the US. It contains 14 grams of plant protein per 100 grams and includes all nine essential amino acids. Quinoa is high in lysine and many more micronutrients that we don't consume sufficient amounts of in our daily diet.

The names of Ricardo Zarate's secret recipes: "Treasure Hunter's Salad" with roasted vegetables, "Incan Princess Salad" with beets and burrata, "Warm Heart Quinotto" with mushrooms, "Seafood Goddess" with Peruvian scallops and artichokes, "Adventurer's Perks" for the Quinoa croquettes, and "Golden Moon Ice" with crispy Quinoa over ice-cream.

About the Trade Commission of Peru - PROMPERU in LA:

The Trade Commission of Peru in Los Angeles is a government agency dedicated to promoting commerce, investment, and tourism between Peru and the United States. It is a division of PROMPERU.

Contact us at www.perutradeoffice.us

https://www.facebook.com/peru.tradeoffice

https://www.instagram.com/promperu_la/

Contact:

Gavin Feinfeld

(310) 496-7411

[email protected]

SOURCE Trade Commission of Peru in LA

Related Links

http://www.perutradeoffice.us

