Video Streaming Marketplace Assessment 2015-2025 with Analysis of Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, Akamai Technologies, Youtube and Roku

The Global Video Streaming Market, valued at USD 42.14 Billion in the year 2019 has been witnessing unprecedented growth in the last few years on the back of increasing internet penetration, escalating number of smartphone users and rising investment in good content.

Additionally, increasing technology in digital media and lockdown across regions and countries as a result of COVID-19 pandemic will drive the Video Streaming market value in the near future. Traditional media companies and the streaming video on demand platforms like Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime are competing for the best quality content to stream on their platforms and grow their subscriber base and the pandemic has provided an opportunity to these companies to leverage the discretionary spend of the consumers.

Among the Streaming Type of the Video Streaming market (Video on Demand and Live), Video on Demand has been gaining popularity globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. The demand of VOD in Video Streaming is due to demand of watching videos according to their choice which will keep increasing in future.

Among the Revenue Model of the Video Streaming market (AVOD, TVOD and SVOD), SVOD has been gaining popularity globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. The demand of SVOD in Video Streaming is due to its availability anytime and higher revenue generating type which will keep increasing in future.

Among the End User of the Video Streaming market (Media and Entertainment, Education and Awareness, IT and E-commerce, Others), Media and Entertainment is highly popular globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. The demand of Media and Entertainment in Video Streaming is due to the demand of entertainment on digital platform which will keep increasing in future.

The North American market has the largest share historically and is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. The increasing demand of Video Streaming is due to higher adoption of digital media in the region and due to growing penetration of Internet.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Video Streaming market by Value

The report analyses the Video Streaming Market by Streaming Type (Video On Demand, Live)

The report analyses the Video Streaming Market by Revenue Model (AVOD, TVOD and SVOD)

The report analyses the Video Streaming Market by End User (Media and Entertainment, Education and Awareness, IT and E-commerce, Others).

The Global Video Streaming Market has been analysed By Region ( North America , Europe , Asia Pacific ) and By Country ( United States , Canada , UK, Germany , China , India ).

, , ) and By Country ( , , UK, , , ). The attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Streaming Type, by Revenue Model, by End User. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, Youtube, Akamai Technologies and Roku.

The report analyses the impact of COVID-19 on Video Streaming market.

The report presents the analysis of Video Streaming market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Topics Covered



1. Research Methodology and Executive Summary

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations

2.1 Focus on Offering Quality Content to Consumers

2.2 Focus on Offering Better Experience to Consumers



3. Video Streaming Market: Product Outlook



4. Global Video Streaming Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-2025



5. Global Video Streaming Market Segmentation - By Streaming Type, By Revenue Type, By End User

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Video Streaming Market: By Streaming Type

5.1.1 Video on Demand - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.1.2 Live - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Video Streaming Market: By Revenue Type

5.2.1 AVOD - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.2.2 TVOD - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.2.3 SVOD - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.3 Competitive Scenario of Global Video Streaming Market: By End User

5.3.1 Media and Entertainment - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.3.2 Education and Awareness - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.3.4 IT and E-commerce - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.3.5 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



6. Global Video Streaming Market: Regional Analysis

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Video Streaming Market: By Region



7. North America Video Streaming Market: An Analysis (2015-2025)



8. Europe Video Streaming Market: An Analysis (2015-2025)



9. Asia-Pacific Video Streaming Market: An Analysis (2015-2025)



10. Global Video Streaming Market Dynamics

10.1 Drivers

10.2 Restraints

10.3 Trends



11. Market Attractiveness

11.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Video Streaming Market - By Streaming Type, 2025

11.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Video Streaming Market - By Revenue Type, 2025

11.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Video Streaming Market - By End-user, 2025

11.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Video Streaming Market - By Region, 2025



12. Competitive Landscape

12.2 Market Share Analysis



13. Company Analysis (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

13.1 Amazon Prime Video

13.2 Netflix

13.3 Hulu

13.4 Akamai Technologies

13.5 Youtube

13.6 Roku



