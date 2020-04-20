Video Surveillance Industry Outlook, 2020-2025 - Growing Government & Stakeholder Funding for Developing Smart Cities and Employing City Surveillance Solutions

DUBLIN, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Video Surveillance Market by System, Offering (Hardware (Camera, Storage Device, Monitor), Software (Video Analytics, Video Management System) & Service (VSaaS)), Vertical (Commercial, Infrastructure, Residential), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global video surveillance market size is expected to grow from USD 45.5 billion in 2020 to USD 74.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.4%

Increasing concerns about public safety and security, growing adoption of IP cameras, and rising demand for wireless and spy cameras are the factors driving the growth of the video surveillance industry. However, violation of privacy is a major restraint.



Growing government and stakeholder funding for developing smart cities and employing city surveillance solutions, rising demand for VSaaS services, ongoing technological advancements in Big Data, IoT, and cloud-based services, and increasing trends of artificial intelligence and deep learning for video surveillance systems will provide opportunities to players in the video surveillance market during the forecast period.



Based on the system, the IP video surveillance system market to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The growth of the IP video surveillance systems market is mainly due to the shift from analog to IP systems. The key advantages of IP systems include enhanced image quality, high scalability, easy installation, and remote accessibility with network-based models. These systems provide the basic platform for software such as video analytics, VMS, and cloud storage, among others.

The market for IP video surveillance systems is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the near future owing to technological advancements in IP cameras as well as in the storage device industry. The declining prices of IP cameras and IP surveillance systems have also contributed to the increasing applicability of these systems in the commercial vertical, which includes enterprises and data centers, retail stores and malls, and banks and financial buildings.



Based on offering, the software market is expected to grow at a high rate from 2020 to 2025



The software mainly includes video analytics and video management system. Adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning are major factors that are contributing to the growth of the software market. AI for video surveillance uses machine learning algorithms to monitor and analyze images, videos, and data recorded from video surveillance footage.

It is also capable of analyzing the behavioral movements of human beings, vehicles, and other objects and can prevent potential attacks. With the help of machine-based vision, AI can store the data and trigger alerts to the respective individuals and authorities for the recognition of threats. AI is also used in crowd management, retail management, license plate recognition, and many more applications related to the video surveillance market.



APAC video surveillance to grow at significant CAGR during the forecast period



Rising security concerns, increasing spending on security equipment from the various countries, growing adoption of IP cameras for various applications such as enterprises, retail, banking & finance, transportation, and city surveillance is the major driving factor for the market. City surveillance is a prominent application in the APAC market. Cities need innovative solutions to overcome long-term challenges such as controlling traffic flows, controlling security breaches, and managing city surveillance owing to rapid urbanization.



Governments in developing economies, including China and India, are focusing on developing smart cities, through huge government and stakeholder funding, to curb the long-term challenges arising from growing urbanization. Video surveillance can be used efficiently for traffic monitoring, operations monitoring, law enforcement, vandalism deterrence, and remote and mobile monitoring applications.



The report profiles key players in the global video surveillance market with their respective market ranking analysis. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players, with their business overview, recent developments, and key market strategies for leaders.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Video Surveillance Market

4.2 Market in APAC, by Offering and Vertical

4.3 Video Surveillance Software Market, by Type

4.4 Country-Wise Video Surveillance Market Growth Rate



5 Market Overview

5.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Increasing Concerns About Public Safety and Security

5.1.1.2 Growing Adoption of IP Cameras

5.1.1.3 Rising Demand for Wireless and Spy Cameras

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Violation of Privacy

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Growing Government and Stakeholder Funding for Developing Smart Cities and Employing City Surveillance Solutions

5.1.3.2 Rising Demand for VSaaS Services

5.1.3.3 Ongoing Technological Advancements in Big Data, IoT, and Cloud-based Services

5.1.3.4 Rising Trends of Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning for Video Surveillance Systems

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Requirement for High-Capacity Storage Systems and Higher Bandwidth

5.1.4.2 Cybersecurity Threats

5.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Market



6 Video Surveillance Market, by Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.3 Software

6.4 Service



7 Video Surveillance Market, by System

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Analog Video Surveillance System

7.3 IP Video Surveillance System



8 Video Surveillance Market, by Vertical

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Commercial

8.3 Infrastructure

8.4 Military & Defense

8.5 Residential

8.6 Public Facility

8.7 Industrial



9 Video Surveillance Market, by Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.5 RoW



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Ranking Analysis: Video Surveillance Market, 2019

10.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.3.1 Visionary Leaders

10.3.2 Innovators

10.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.3.4 Emerging Companies

10.4 Strength of Product Portfolio

10.5 Business Strategy Excellence

10.6 Competitive Situations and Trends

10.6.1 Product Launches

10.6.2 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

10.6.3 Expansions

10.6.4 Acquisitions



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Key Players

11.2.1 Hikvision

11.2.2 Dahua Technology

11.2.3 Axis Communications

11.2.4 Bosch Security and Safety Systems

11.2.5 Hanwha Techwin

11.2.6 Avigilon, a Motorola Solutions Company

11.2.7 Flir Systems

11.2.8 Honeywell Commercial Security

11.2.9 Panasonic i-Pro Sensing Solutions

11.2.10 Pelco

11.3 Other Key Players

11.3.1 Agent Video Intelligence

11.3.2 CP Plus

11.3.3 Genetec

11.3.4 Huawei Technologies

11.3.5 NEC

11.3.6 Nice Systems

11.3.7 Qognify

11.3.8 Tiandy Technologies

11.3.9 Vivotek

11.3.10 Zhejiang Uniview Technologies



