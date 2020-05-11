Video Surveillance Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 144.85 Billion by 2027 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A digital video surveillance system is a surveillance device recording images and videos that can be compressed, stored, or transmitted over networks of communication. It also covers the impact of various technologies like Facial Recognition, AI in the digital video surveillance market.

The global Video Surveillance Market size was estimated at USD 42.94 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 144.85 Billion by 2027, growing at a 14.6% CAGR from 2020 to 2027.

Rising policy and stakeholder support for the implementation of smart cities and the use of urban surveillance technologies, increased demand for VSaaS services, ongoing technological developments for video surveillance systems will provide players in the video surveillance market with opportunities.

This research provides the empirical analysis of the demand outlook for video surveillance, along with emerging developments and potential forecasts to assess the imminent pockets of investment. The research will also cover the impact of COVID -19 pandemic.

Inquire For Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/ALLI-Manu-4A12/Video_Surveillance_Market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE VIDEO SURVEILLANCE MARKET SIZE

Video surveillance market leaders are working quickly towards redefining the facial recognition technology as we know it. The ground-breaking facial recognition technology eliminates the need for human deployment in a variety of scenarios due to the improved accuracy of current facial recognition algorithms. The improved facial algorithms are increasingly working on off-angle (non-frontal) probe images, and lower resolution surveillance video captures, thus expanding the sources of information that they can absorb and process meaningfully. This growing implementation of facial recognition technology is expected to increase the market for video surveillance market size.

Because of the increased adoption from the government-sector for advanced surveillance, manufacturers recognized the need for optimum IP surveillance systems. There are many advantages that a CCTV system with an IP camera has over an analog format. IP surveillance cameras transmit their signals over a network, allowing for better transmission of information than an analog signal sent to a wireless video recorder. Network cameras can be wireless and still operate across a network and are used in large department stores, supermarket chains, malls, factories, warehouses, and many other public places to keep an activity record. This aspect is expected to drastically increase the Video Surveillance Market size.

Video surveillance is witnessing broad acceptance and expected to witness high growth for the application of security services during the forecast period.

Growing adoption of IP cameras and increasing demand for wireless and spy cameras are factors that drive the growth of the video surveillance industry.

Rising need for protection in high-risk regions, increase in the transition from analog surveillance to IP cameras, and internet-of-things convergence fuel the growth of the global video surveillance industry. Factors including high investment costs and lack of technical experience in handling IP cameras, however, hamper growth in the industry.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/ALLI-Manu-4A12/video-surveillance

VIDEO SURVEILLANCE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Asia-Pacific has a large share of the global demand for video surveillance technology. This is attributed to population growth and the adoption of advanced security systems technologies in developing countries like India, China, and Indonesia. Various product releases and developments in camera monitoring industry technology are expecting huge growth in the video surveillance business in Asia-Pacific.

GLOBAL VIDEO SURVEILLANCE MARKET SEGMENTATION

Video Surveillance Market By Region and by Countries:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA.

Inquire For Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/ALLI-Manu-4A12/Video_Surveillance_Market

Video Surveillance Market By System Type:

Analog Surveillance

IP Surveillance

Hybrid Surveillance.

Video Surveillance Market By Component

Hardware

Camera

Monitor

Storage

Accessories

Software

Video Analytics

Video Management Software

Services.

Video Surveillance Market By Application

Commercial

Military & Defense

Infrastructure

Residential

Others.

Video Surveillance Market By Enterprise Size

Small Scale Enterprise

Medium Scale Enterprise

Large Scale Enterprise.

Video Surveillance Market By Customer Type

B2B

B2C.

Buy Now @ https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=ALLI-Manu-4A12

SIMILAR REPORTS

IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Report

The global IP video surveillance and Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS) market size in 2018 was estimated at USD 18.51 Billion and is expected to hit USD 52.98 Billion by 2026, growing at a 12.9% CAGR from 2019 to 2026.

Due to increased government-sector acceptance of advanced surveillance, manufacturers have recognized the need for optimum IP surveillance systems. The advantages offered by an IP camera CCTV system over an analog format are numerous. IP security cameras transmit their signal over a network enabling greater transmission of information than an analog signal sent to a DVR. This serves as a major catalyst for the growth of IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market size.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/ALLI-Manu-2E19/ip-video-surveillance-and-vsaas

Surveillance Market Report

The Surveillance market size was estimated at USD 28 Billion in 2018 and is expected to cross USD 69.4 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.0 percent over the forecast period

This study presents the worldwide surveillance market size of (value, output, and consumption), divides the breakdown by producers, area, form, and application (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025). This report also analyses the market status, market size, growth rate, potential trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and barriers to entry, distribution channels, distributors, and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-J216/global-surveillance

Video Surveillance Storage Market Report

The global Global Video Surveillance Storage Market size was USD 10.190 Billion in 2019, and it is projected to reach USD 33.650 Billion by the end of 2026, at a CAGR of 18.4 percent in 2021-2026.

Video surveillance storage is the process of storing the real-time video data produced on storage devices by surveillance cameras.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-35V337/global-video-surveillance-storage

Mobile Video Surveillance Market

Mobile Video Surveillance Market growth can be attributed to rising public safety and security issues, increasing the adoption of IP cameras due to improved functionality at a reduced cost, increasing demand for cloud-based mobile video surveillance solutions.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-14Y2366/global-mobile-video-surveillance

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

Valuates is curating premium Market Research Reports from the leading publishers around the globe. We will help you map your information needs to our report repository of Market research reports and guide you through your purchasing decision. We are based out of Silicon Valley of India (Bengaluru) and provide 24/6 online and offline support to all our customers and just a phone call away.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp : +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports/

SOURCE Valuates Reports