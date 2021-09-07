Videon reinvents live video streaming with LiveEdge®

LiveEdge powers EdgeCaster , Videon's Qualcomm technology-based video compute platform. The LiveEdge suite of functions enables users to rapidly build transformative live video experiences by working with pre-packaged modules, or by taking advantage of an easy-to-use developer kit to create their own custom and unique functions. LiveEdge launches with LiveEdge Streaming, a next-generation edge compute-powered streaming solution, and LiveEdge Compute, which enables developers to create custom functionality using Python or Docker.

For over a decade, video workflows have been based on an encoder providing RTMP (Real Time Messaging Protocol) streams to the cloud where they are re-encoded and re-packaged ahead of distribution to viewers. The on premise encoder has traditionally been isolated from the cloud, creating quality, reliability, and management problems. LiveEdge revolutionizes this legacy approach by connecting the cloud to the on premise environment and moving processing-intensive, time-laden, and costly cloud functions to the point of video creation.

LiveEdge and the EdgeCaster video compute platform enable broadcasters and content creators to create deeper audience engagement. The solution creates the functionality and flexibility needed to increase the number of cameras and feeds to meet growing demand for additional personalized content experiences at scale, unlocking new content monetization opportunities. Working closely with its partner ecosystem, Videon's standards-based technology is integrated with industry-leading solutions including Akamai MSL4, AWS Mediastore, AWS IVS, and Fastly Origin Shield. With more than 7,000 devices deployed across 19 countries, Videon already powers thousands of hours of live streaming every day for major broadcasters, top sports leagues, and leading OEMs.

"Videon is simplifying the live video supply chain by removing previously disparate steps to make the live streaming experience better," says Tricia Iboshi, Chief Executive Officer at Videon. "LiveEdge powers new live video workflows by bringing cloud functions to the point of video origin. It removes traditional broadcast industry processes and equipment that add to latency, overall workflow complexity and costs."

LiveEdge includes features designed to help media services providers remotely deploy and manage large fleets of customer premise equipment (CPE) to support a wide range of video use cases. These include a built-in webserver, zero-touch provisioning, automated remote management, and monitoring over any IP network. As the lifeblood of Videon's video compute platform, LiveEdge will continue to add cutting-edge functions and applications to meet users changing video delivery needs.

"Our subscription platform-as-a-service model means that Videon customers are future-proofed to easily implement our latest technology, features, and updates that expand the platform's functionality and capabilities. This means their audiences can always enjoy live video of the highest quality with ultra-low latency," Todd Erdley, Founder, President, and Chairperson at Videon says.

About Videon

Videon, the leader in edge computing for video, makes live video processing and distribution faster and more efficient - with lower costs. It gives the freedom to process video at source by combining built-in functions running on its local video compute platform with additional features from the cloud. Videon includes the modern tools to develop innovative video applications to handle anything from simple, low latency encoding and streaming to advanced AI-powered use cases.

Getting live video from source to audience is complex and traditionally requires expensive broadcast equipment or costly third-party services. By enhancing the cutting-edge processors normally found in the most advanced smartphones to deliver broadcast-quality video, Videon has created a revolutionary platform capable of game-changing media experiences without the cost and complexity associated with legacy broadcast technology.

Today, Videon is used in 19 countries handling tens of thousands of hours of content each day — ranging from live sports and news for TV broadcasters secondary output to vertical markets such as betting, auction houses, emergency services, drones, and hundreds of other use cases. Designed and built in a state-of-the-art facility in the USA and backed by 25-years of engineering expertise — Videon unlocks the potential of at-source computing to handle broadcast-quality video.

