Videostrong and SURE Universal Announce IoT Smart Home Solution

SHENZHEN, China, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Videostrong Technology Co., Ltd., a leading manufacturer of Android media players and Set-Top Boxes, and Sure Universal, a leading provider of IoT platform solutions, announced that their new IoT Smart Home gateway is now in production. The SURE Smart Home gateway is certified by the Open Connectivity Foundation (OCF), the world's largest consortium for Smart Home and IoT, ensuring device interoperability both today and in the future. The new gateway was presented at the Sirida IoT Technology Solutions Summit in Shenzhen.

Together, Videostrong and SURE Universal offer the only end-to-end, open-standard Smart Home Solution. The solution uses Videostrong's Android Set-Top Box as a central gateway for the smart home as well as SURE Universal software remote and SURE IoT cloud. The Set-Top Box includes a pre-installed infrared (IR) blaster that enables IR control of traditional legacy devices. Additional unique features include support for Baidu Voice, Google Assistant, and SURE local voice control. The SURE – Videostrong Smart Home solution combines best-of-breed hardware and software, while ensuring interoperability with a variety of IoT communication protocols.

The solution was launched at the Sirida IoT Technology Solutions Summit on May 10, 2019, which took place at the 5th China Smart Home Exhibition. The Summit addressed trends and solutions in the market such as AI, communications, embedded OS, and sensors, and will be attended by the leading manufacturers in the field.

"Videostrong is committed to developing innovative products," said Rock Lee, the company's CEO. "Through our partnership with SURE Universal, we are able to deliver the most advanced Smart Home solution available, that combines ease-of-use with interoperability," he added.

"SURE Universal is committed to providing our users with a comprehensive software-defined IoT solution for their smart homes," said Dr. Viktor Ariel, CEO of SURE Universal. "We were honored to have the opportunity to work with Videostrong and leverage their industry-leading Set-Top Boxes to create a complete, interoperable solution for smart homes."

About Videostrong

Videostrong Technology Co., Ltd. is one of the leading manufacturers of Android players, Set-Top boxes and HD media players. The company has a research and development team of over thirty members that is committed to providing customers all around the world with the most advanced technologies. Through years of hard work and dedication, Videostrong has become a key player in the Set-Top Box market. Learn more at http://www.videostrong.com/index.html.

About SURE Universal

SURE Universal Ltd. has developed an innovative software-defined IoT solution that enables the interoperability of smart devices no matter the brand or manufacturer. SURE was the first software platform to receive OCF certification. Their solution brings IoT hardware to life so their customers can get the most out of their smart homes. Learn more at http://www.sureuniversal.com/.

