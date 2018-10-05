Viderium Bond Investors Receive Another Regular Quarterly Interest Payment

LONDON, October 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Viderium continues to deliver on its promises to investors. In September, investors in its 9.8% Fixed Rate Bond offering received further quarterly interest returns.

Investors have given their opinions of the bond on Feefo, a trusted independent review platform and Google partner. Impressively, Viderium's bond has been rated 4.9/5 by existing investors, demonstrating the company's commitment to those who've helped to make everything happen. To view the latest Viderium Bond Reviews, please visit: https://www.feefo.com/en-GB/reviews/viderium.

Opening more facilities

Viderium has gone from strength to strength over the past year, with facilities opening rapidly in the UK and Rotterdam, Netherlands. Most recently, in September Viderium launched its third successful data center installation in Riga, Latvia. The installation is part of a favourable ongoing contract that will minimise initial outgoing costs. Given Latvia's competitive and sustainable energy prices, Viderium's high-performance computing efforts are set to become more profitable.

On the back of significant investment - as well as installation of HPC systems - the company is well on its way to fulfilling its corporate targets ahead of schedule.

Press & stakeholders

Viderium is making waves in the tech sector. CEO Ross Archer has been quoted in a number of prominent industry publications, including DataCentre News, Business Insider and Data Economy. Moreover, the company and its directors have provided comment on industry trends to prestigious publications such as Forbes, Yahoo! Finance and ADVFN. Additionally, Chairman Alexander Johnson has delivered a lecture series at Oxford University and has spoken at high profile events like the LuxPro conferences in London and Monaco.

Future plans

Directors have hinted at a possible future IPO in 2019, and are remaining conservatively confident about the company's progress through to 2020.

With data center locations increasing across Europe, Viderium is in a very strong position for rapid short-term growth. In hedging a post-Brexit Britain, it is maintaining a stable longer term outlook.

Ross Archer +44(0)20-3950-1355, team@viderium.com

SOURCE Viderium