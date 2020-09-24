VidMob Announces Successful Completion Of Type 2 SOC 2 Examination

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VidMob, the leading platform for intelligent marketing creative, today announced that it successfully completed its Type 2 Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 examination. The SOC 2 report demonstrates the company's ongoing commitment to keeping sensitive client data safe. This milestone recognizes the operational effectiveness of VidMob's controls over a specified period of time.

"Privacy and data protection have been foundational to VidMob's architecture from the beginning," said James Kupernik, CTO, VidMob. "This achievement not only acknowledges that our technology meets strict security requirements, but also confirms that all aspects of our business—from software development to employee training—meet the highest security standards."

As part of the SOC 2 examination process, third-party auditors tested VidMob's security related controls, including the company's policies and procedures regarding software development life cycle, network security, application development, computer operations, logical access, encryption standards, backup and disaster recovery, and other critical operational areas of business.

VidMob currently works with a large array of Fortune 500 brands, as well as upstarts and mid-size companies, and has partnerships with the world's largest agency holding companies. Brand clients include Ulta and AB InBev, among others. Additionally, VidMob is the only company in the world to receive a certified creative marketing partner badge from every major social and digital platform, including Google, Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, Pinterest, LinkedIn, TikTok, and Hulu.

About VidMob

VidMob is a creative performance platform that provides an end-to-end solution to help brands improve their marketing results with intelligent creative. VidMob is the only company in the world to receive a certified creative marketing partner badge from every major social and digital platform. A portion of every dollar VidMob receives is used to fund pro bono creative services for non-profits through its 501(c)(3) VidMob Gives. Most recently, the company was included in Inc. magazine's annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2020 and VidMob received the 2020 Creative Intelligence Technology Innovation Award from Frost & Sullivan. Learn more about VidMob at www.vidmob.com and VidMob Gives at vidmob.gives.

