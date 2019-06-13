VidMob Closes $25 Million In Series B Financing To Fuel Global Expansion Of Creative Technology Platform, Agile Creative Studio

NEW YORK, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VidMob, a first-of-its-kind full stack creative technology platform, today announced the closing of $25 million in Series B financing, bringing the company's total capital raise to more than $45 million. This latest round of funding will be used to further develop VidMob's award-winning technology solution, the Agile Creative Studio, aimed at helping marketers of all sizes improve and scale their digital video advertising content through a new breed of first-party data—creative data.

VidMob focuses on designing technology to make human creativity more scalable, accessible and efficient, enabling brands to understand which creative attributes are driving performance. Built on a proprietary pipeline of machine learning services and data processing, and integrated with social platform APIs, Agile Creative Studio™ provides precise creative insights that are immediately actionable. VidMob's global network of content creators deliver improved ads while campaigns are live, yielding significant improvements in campaign metrics. The company has already analyzed over 280,000 ad assets through the still-in-beta Agile Creative Studio solution.

"Marketers want access to their own data, and VidMob's Agile Creative Studio is helping them unleash an entirely new category of first-party data, creative data," said Alex Collmer, CEO and founder, VidMob. "But data without the ability to act on it is useless, and by coupling insights with VidMob's workflow platform and creative talent marketplace, brands are able to do what matters—use data to power a tight create-and-learn loop, and in doing so, improve their creative and drive better results."

Over the past two years alone, VidMob has seen its revenue grow by over 35 times, and is currently an official creative partner of Facebook, Instagram, Google/YouTube, Snapchat, Twitter, Pinterest and LinkedIn among others. Its roster of clients includes global brands such as Bayer, Intercontinental Hotel Group, Ikea and Neutrogena, as well as disruptor brands like True & Co and Acorns. VidMob also works with global creative and media agencies including Publicis, Ogilvy and Universal McCann.

This latest round of financing was led by the BuildGroup, an Austin-based investment company focused on companies using data science and cloud services to radically alter existing industries. It also included participation from existing investors, including Acadia Woods, Herington LLC, Interlock Partners, Macanta Investments, LP's of Manifest, and You & Mr Jones.

"VidMob has been blessed from day one with an incredible group of investors, and I couldn't imagine a better addition than the team at BuildGroup, both professionally and culturally," said Alex Collmer. "Lanham and his team helped pioneer the category of enterprise cloud services, and we can't wait to roll-up our sleeves and get to work with them."

"The VidMob team has developed a technology platform that has already proven itself to be a huge benefit to advertisers, not only offering up meaningful insights, but also providing the tools and talent to quickly and cost-effectively activate on that intelligence," said Lanham Napier, co-founder and chief executive officer, BuildGroup. "But it's their vision for the future that gets us most excited. As the world moves towards more complex forms of communication, the idea of an API for creativity is so powerful that you can see it becoming another foundational service layer of the web. We are thrilled to begin working with them to accelerate this vision."

About VidMob

VidMob is an award-winning, first-of-its-kind, full stack creative technology platform that offers video creation, analytics and optimization to deliver a continuous flow of high-performance digital video ads. VidMob has received top industry accolades and is a Certified Creative Partner of Facebook, Instagram, Google/YouTube, Snapchat, Twitter, Pinterest and LinkedIn. With a mission to evolve creativity for the better, VidMob allocates a portion of every dollar earned to fund video ad production for non-profit organizations. Most recently, VidMob was the recipient of the J&J 2019 James E. Burke Marketing Award in the Data Inspired Creativity category for North America. Learn more about VidMob at www.vidmob.com.

About BuildGroup

BuildGroup is an operator-led investment company that provides permanent capital to entrepreneurs building the next generation of technology businesses. Our innovative structure allows us to invest for the long term, so founders can focus on running their companies instead of raising the next round. As former operators, we understand what it takes to build a successful business, and we love nothing more than helping entrepreneurs create something extraordinary. We specialize in companies that are using the power of data science, platforms and networks to transform their industries. Always building at http://www.buildgroup.com/.

