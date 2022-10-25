Vidrio Financial Hires Nick Bourne to Lead Growth in EMEA Market

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vidrio Financial ("Vidrio"), a provider of managed data services and software for global institutional allocators, today announced the hiring of Nick Bourne as commercial director to build on the firm's rapidly growing EMEA business.

Prior to joining Vidrio, Nick was a managing director at TS Lombard (formerly Lombard Street Research), a leading macro research consultancy. In this role, he built up 24 years of commercial experience providing research and solutions to asset allocators, fund managers, consultants, and traders across the full spectrum of the buy side. Nick built a successful sales team and was appointed head of sales before ultimately becoming managing director (CEO).

"We are very excited to have Nick join as our first dedicated commercial director to lead our continued expansion in Europe and beyond. We have been very fortunate to build up a strong base of flagship clients in Europe and look forward to Nick's help to further extend our growth," said Federico De Giorgis, President, Vidrio Financial. "With the rollout of our new V7 platform and newly introduced multi-asset class private markets capabilities to complement our liquid alternatives capabilities, we are very well positioned," he added.

"More than ever today's dynamic market forces require asset owners and allocators to future-proof their data collection, systems, and processes with robust technology and services," said Nick Bourne, Commercial Director, EMEA. "Multiple siloed legacy tools and systems mean higher costs, operational inefficiencies increased risks, and potentially missed opportunities. I look forward to helping Vidrio build relationships to meet these opportunities," Bourne added.

Nick will be responsible for building client relationships across the allocator space including asset managers, insurance companies, endowments and foundations, pensions, family offices, wealth managers, sovereign wealth funds, and more.

About Vidrio Financial

Vidrio Financial (www.vidrio.com) is the first Technology Enabled Service for allocators — providing managed data services and portfolio management software to institutional investors globally. Vidrio's multi-asset class data services, analytics, and workflow applications empower allocators to take control of their complex investments and external manager relationships while reducing costs, optimizing resources, and mitigating operational risk.

For More Information:

Click the button above or send an email to [email protected]

Media Inquiries:

Craig Allen, Managing Principal

Allen & Associates Communications

P: +1 475 419 4468

[email protected]

SOURCE Vidrio Financial