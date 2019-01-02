Vidus 1.0.0.0 is officially released - providing solutions for DVD and Video editing

BEIJING, Jan. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Vidus Technology Limited officially released Vidus 1.0.0.0, with function modules such as Vidus DVD Copy, Vidus DVD Creator, Vidus Video Converter and so on. This is the first version, user-oriented and fully-prepared, targeted to produce an identical duplicate of DVDs and intact videos in various formats playable on users' device.

Features of this Series

Vidus 1.0.0.0 is multimedia software, composed of modules like Vidus DVD Copy, Vidus DVD Creator and Vidus Video Converter. It has been tested by 1,000 users, confirming that the interface is simple and user-friendly and these modules meet different video and audio needs. Vidus also offers a fast speed, taking only a few minutes to finish converting files. The output quality is maintained at the same level as the original, a highly requested item.

Vidus DVD Copy

Vidus DVD Copy is designed to read any DVD to create a digital backup in case the original disc is scratched, damaged or is lost. Backups copies can be made with DVD-5s, with a smaller capacity DVD, as the software compresses the contents of the DVD to fit onto the new disc. It is the same case with the larger-capacity blank DVD-9s.

Vidus DVD Creator

Vidus DVD Creator burns new DVD discs/folders or ISO files from various videos with spotless quality to output. It offers various built-in menu templates enabling the changing of the background images, fonts, buttons and widgets to personalize any DVD. Users only need to load sources into the interface and save to the appointed dictionary.

Vidus Video Converter

Vidus Video Converter converts videos to any audiovisual formats for playback, like MP4, MKV, WMV, AVI, FLV, etc. With a built-in video editor, Vidus Video Converter enables users to trim, crop, rotate and adjust the video files before saving them to the PC, tablet, or mobile phone.

Vidus All-In-One

Vidus All-In-One is a suite including the above features. "We have collected millions of videos, audios, movies and so on to analyze, test and adjust. We want know our users a little more, and a little more. Only in this way can we develop a really tailored software for them," said by Lucy from Vidus Technology Limited.

About Vidus Technology Limited

Vidus Technology Limited is a multimedia solution provider, delivering a warm and appropriate services for users of Vidus DVD Copy, Vidus DVD Cretor and Vidus Video Converter and so on. For More information visit https://www.vidus.cn

