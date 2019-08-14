Vie Management Announces the Launch of Kahvie Café

HYATSVILLE, Md., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Located inside Vie Towers –a premier student community that provides an unparalleled living experience minutes away from University of Maryland, Howard University and others– Kahvie Café, Vie Management's new venture, opened its first location on Thursday, May 30, 2019.

"From the moment you walk in Vie Towers you will immediately feel at home knowing you have everything you need to live, work, study and play. Kahvie Café contributes to the lifestyle experience we wish to deliver," says Derrick Milam, co-Founder and COO, Vie Management.

This vibrant, design inspired space, provides great specialty coffees using Lonelight Coffee Company coffees (roasted in Charlottesville Virginia), tea products from Art of Tea (a California based company), pastries from Fresh Baguette (a local French bakery), and much more.

"While keeping quality at a maximum, Kahvie strives to inspire by providing the best and most consistent products to our customers," states Sarah Nicotra, General Manager, Kavie Café.

Menu highlights include the Milli Waffle an ode to the Milli Joe Coffee Company, a small company in Charlottesville where Nicotra grew her passion for coffee. Other much-loved items are the Cortadito and the Blue and Purple Lattes.

Kahvie Café is located at 6515 Belcrest Road. Opening hours are Monday through Thursday 7am-7pm; and Friday through Sunday 7am-5pm. For more information on Kahvie Café's menu, location and hours of operation please follow Kahvie on Instagram and Facebook at @kahvietowers. Follow the conversation on social with #kahviecoffee.

About Kahvie Café:

By blending different cultures of coffee and food, and keeping quality at a maximum, Kahvie strive to provide the best and most consistent products to its customers, while creating experiences they won't be able to get anywhere else. Focused on providing and supporting as many local companies as possible Kahvie offers and promotes products you can't get anywhere else. Spaces are built around fresh, sustainable ingredients, with ample choices for people who have dietary preferences (for health or lifestyle reason) and are welcoming to the community at large.

About Vie Management:

Vie Management is a vertically integrated real estate investment and management company operating a diversified portfolio of student housing and multifamily communities throughout the United States. With over 18 years of experience, Vie has owned and managed more than 40,000 beds. Emphasizing a life of health, fitness, diversity and personal growth, Vie creates destination communities. In every community Vie cultivates, guests enjoy access to premium services such as world class Fitness Centers (Vie Fit), exclusive high-end coffee experiences (Kahvie Cafe), comfortable coworking and creative lounges, elevated design and an array of unique amenities for resident enjoyment and creativity.

For more information about Vie Management and Kahvie Café, contact Sabine Kadyss at skadyss@viemgmt.com or visit the websites at viemgmt.com and Kahvie.com.

SOURCE Vie Management

Related Links

https://www.viemgmt.com/

