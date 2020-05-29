Vienna's Giant Ferris Wheel and Economy Churn Again

"The city is slowly coming back to life and hotels are reopening. We are showing what global rankings like the Mercer and the Economist have for many years: that Vienna is a safe, mindful and livable city, with excellent infrastructure, adept at overcoming challenging situations. We hope this symbol serves to inspire all those who have been touched by Vienna." - Michael Ludwig, Mayor of Vienna

"Before Corona, the Giant Ferris Wheel was in continuous service for over 70 years. When the wheel stopped, life seemed to stand still. Today is a very emotional moment for me and my family. It gives us grounds for hope – not just for me, but for everyone who has had a difficult time over the past few months." - Nora Lamac, Ferris Wheel Owner

"Like virtually no other landmark, the Wheel is now a symbol of the city's restart. We are very much looking forward to welcoming guests - and can promise that Vienna has a lot to offer this year, too – in spite of distancing and the no- or low-touch economy." - Norbert Kettner, Director of Tourism

SOURCE Vienna Tourist Board