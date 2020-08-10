Vietnam Air Conditioners Market Review 2015-2019, with Estimations for 2020 and Forecasts Over 2021-2025
Aug 10, 2020, 13:00 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vietnam Air Conditioners Market, by Product Type (Splits, VRFs, Chillers, Windows and Others), by End Use (Residential & Commercial/Industrial), by Region (North Vietnam, Central Vietnam and South Vietnam), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Vietnamese Air Conditioner Market is projected to witness double digit growth in the coming years and reach $2.9 billion by 2025.
Growth of the air conditioners market in Vietnam can be attributed to the increasing tourism and hospitality sector, development of energy-efficient air conditioners, increasing urban population and rising temperature levels in Vietnam. Rising disposable income, changing lifestyle and increasing technological innovations are other factors contributing to growth of the air conditioners market in the country.
The Vietnamese Air Conditioner Market is categorized by product type, end-user, region and company.
In terms of product type, the market is segmented into splits, VRFs, chillers, windows, and others. Among these, the split air conditioners market captured majority of the market share in 2019 and is anticipated to lead the market throughout the forecast period.
In terms of end-user, the country's air conditioners market is segmented into residential and commercial/industrial end-user segments. Among these, the residential segment accounted for majority of the market share in the country's air conditioners market in 2019, and is anticipated to lead the market throughout the forecast period as well due to increasing number of flats, houses, etc.
In terms of region, the vietnamese air conditioner market is categorized into north vietnam, central vietnam and south vietnam. South vietnam region held the largest market share in 2019, followed by north vietnam and central vietnam.
Some of the major players operating in the Vietnamese Air Conditioner Market include Panasonic Vietnam Co., Ltd., Daikin Air Conditioning Vietnam JSC, LG Electronics Vietnam Haiphong Co., Ltd, Toshiba Carrier Vietnam Air Conditioning Co., Ltd., Sharp Electronics (Vietnam) Company Limited and others.
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2015-2018
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2020E
- Forecast Period: 2021F-2025F
Objective of the Study
- To analyze and forecast the market size of the Vietnamese Air Conditioner Market.
- To classify and forecast the Vietnamese Air Conditioner Market based on product type, end-user, regional distribution, and company.
- To identify drivers and challenges for the Vietnamese Air Conditioner Market.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Vietnamese Air Conditioner Market.
- To conduct pricing analysis for the Vietnamese Air Conditioner Market.
- To identify and analyse the profile of leading players involved in the Vietnamese Air Conditioner Market.
Key Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Brand Awareness
4.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decisions
4.3. Brand Satisfaction
4.4. Challenges Faced Post Purchase
5. Global Air Conditioners Market Overview
6. Vietnam Air Conditioner Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value & Volume
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Product Type (Splits, VRFs, Chillers, Windows, and Others)
6.2.2. By End-use Sector (Residential Vs Commercial/Industrial)
6.2.3. By Region (North, Central and South)
6.2.4. By Company
6.3. Market Attractiveness Index
6.3.1. By Product Type
6.3.2. By Region
7. Vietnam Split Air Conditioners Market Outlook
8. Vietnam VRFs Air Conditioners Market Outlook
9. Vietnam Chillers Air Conditioners Market Outlook
10. Vietnam Windows Air Conditioners Market Outlook
11. Vietnam Others Air Conditioners Market Outlook
12. Supply Chain Analysis
13. Import Export Analysis
14. Market Dynamics
14.1. Drivers
14.2. Challenges
15. Market Trends & Developments
16. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
17. Vietnam Economic Profile
18. Competitive Landscape
18.1. Company Profiles
18.1.1. Panasonic Vietnam Co. Ltd.
18.1.2. Daikin Air Conditioning Vietnam JSC
18.1.3. LG Electronics Vietnam Haiphong Co. Ltd.
18.1.4. Carrier Vietnam Air Conditioning Co. Ltd.
18.1.5. Sharp Electronics (Vietnam) Company Limited
18.1.6. Mitsubishi Electric Vietnam Co. Ltd.
18.1.7. Samsung Electronics Vietnam
18.1.8. Gree Co. Ltd. (Vietnam)
18.1.9. Midea Consumer Electric (Vietnam) Co. Ltd.
18.1.10. Hoa Phat Refrigeration Engineering Co. Ltd.
19. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yrsv9
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets