Vietnam Airlines Expands Relationship With Sabre, Adopting Intelligent Offer Management Solutions

The announcement, which was formalized during a signing ceremony attended by Nguyen Xuan Phuc, prime minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Wilbur Louis Ross Jr., United States secretary of commerce, Duong Tri Thanh, president and CEO, Vietnam Airlines, Cem Tanyel, executive vice president and president, Sabre Airline Solutions, also marked the 10-year anniversary of Vietnam Airlines leveraging the SabreSonic Passenger Service System (PSS) as its core airline platform.

"As the fastest-growing flag carrier in Southeast Asia, the agreement allows us to dynamically adapt our approach to changing market conditions thanks to seamless integration across our Sabre solutions, including our SabreSonic PSS," said Trinh Hong Quang, executive vice president, Vietnam Airlines. "The solutions that we're adopting today further demonstrate our commitment to taking a holistic approach to our forecasting, optimization and inventory management capabilities, which serves our objective to increase revenue while delivering a consistent, end-to-end customer experience. The continued technology partnership with Sabre has supported our ambition to achieve the 5-star status in the future," he added.

Re-thinking traditional revenue management technology, Revenue Optimizer is at the core of Sabre's end-to-end offer management strategy. Sabre's intelligent revenue management solution paired with its Inventory O&D, incorporates modern, modular system architecture, offering performance that can power near real-time event-driven data processing and optimization. With built-in integration between revenue management, inventory and reservations, these solutions revamp revenue management capabilities for the next generation of industry growth.

Revenue Optimizer is designed to allow airlines to optimize availability by considering relevant data sources and seamlessly integrating across an airline's commercial planning organization. With the ability to help drive the carrier's incremental revenue, today's announcement allows Vietnam Airlines to leverage market-level forecasting, capacity allocation and revenue performance measurement, all using Sabre's Commercial Platform, an intelligent retailing platform powering the core of Sabre's offer management solutions.

"Revenue optimization and an offer management strategy are essential to an airline's continued success, particularly in a market as competitive as the Asia Pacific region," said Dasha Kuksenko, vice president, regional general manager for airlines, North Asia, Sabre Travel Solutions. "We are pleased to once again deliver intelligent solutions that continue to fuel Vietnam Airlines' growth and help its teams sharpen their focus on their customers."

SABR-F

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is the leading technology provider to the global travel industry. Sabre's software, data, mobile and distribution solutions are used by hundreds of airlines and thousands of hotel properties to manage critical operations, including passenger and guest reservations, revenue management, flight, network and crew management. Sabre also operates a leading global travel marketplace, which processes more than US$120 billion of global travel spend annually by connecting travel buyers and suppliers. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world.

About Vietnam Airlines

Vietnam Airlines – a member of SkyTeam Alliance – is the flag carrier of Vietnam and the major carrier in South East Asia, operating 94 routes to 18 domestic and 33 international destinations with an average of 400 flights per day. Vietnam Airlines is the first airline in the world to successfully operate both next-generation aircrafts Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and Airbus A350-900 XWB at the same time.

Skytrax – the world's leading airline and airport rating organization – has ranked Vietnam Airlines as a 4-Star Airline for four consecutive years. Vietnam Airlines has spearheaded Vietnam's aviation market – one of the fastest-growing domestic markets in the world – throughout 20 years of development at a double-digit annual growth rate. Positioning itself as a modern carrier with an internationally recognizable brand characterized by Vietnamese traditional culture, Vietnam Airlines aims to achieve 5-star status and become a major airline in Asia.

Media Contacts:

Maxime-Elisabeth Illick

Sabre Public Relations – Asia Pacific

Email: maxime.illick@sabre.com

Telephone: +65 6426 0088

Vietnam Airlines Public Relations

Email: public-relations@vietnamairlines.com

Telephone: +84 903242577

SOURCE Sabre Corporation

Related Links

http://www.sabre.com

