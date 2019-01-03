Vietnam Bottled Water Market to 2023 - Increasing Demand for Safe and Clean Drinking Water

DUBLIN, Jan 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Vietnam Bottled Water Market By Product Type (Still Bottled Water, Carbonated Bottled Water and Others), By Packaging Material, By Pack Size, By Origin, By Distribution Channel, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Vietnam bottled water market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 11% to reach $ 717 million by 2023, on account of deteriorating water quality in many areas of the country, which is resulting in increasing demand for safe and clean drinking water.

Moreover, majority of the population remains short of getting access to clean water, owing to rapidly growing population and increasing urbanization rate. Though this demand is partially fulfilled by municipal water supply, it is expected to result in huge demand for bottled water in Vietnam during the forecast period.

Some of the major players operating in Vietnam bottled water market are



Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage Company Ltd.

La Vie Vietnam Ltd.

Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam Ltd.

Vinh Hao Mineral Water Joint Stock Company

Sai Gon Beverage Co., Ltd (SAPUWA)

Nam Viet Food & Beverages Co. Ltd.

Quang Ninh Mineral Water JSC

Tan Quang Minh Manufacturing and Trading Company Ltd. (BIDRICO)

Asia Food & Beverage Co., Ltd.

Rita Foods & Drinks Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Bottled Water Market: Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Brand Recall & Awareness

4.2. Preferred Point of Purchase

4.3. Willingness to Spend

4.4. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision



5. Vietnam Bottled Water Market Overview



6. Vietnam Bottled Water Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Product Type (Still Bottled Water, Carbonated Bottled Water, Flavored Bottled Water, Functional Bottled Water and Others)

6.2.2. By Packaging Material (Plastic, Glass and Others)

6.2.3. By Pack Size (=330 ml, 331 ml - 500ml, 501ml - 1000 ml, 1001ml - 1500ml and Greater than 1501ml)

6.2.4. By Origin (Domestic Vs. Imported)

6.2.5. By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience/Drug Store, HORECA, Independent Grocery Stores, E-retailers and Others)

6.2.6. By Region (North Vietnam, Central Vietnam and South Vietnam)

6.2.7. By Company

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Product Type, By Packaging Material, By Pack Size, By Origin, By Distribution Channel and By Region)



7. Vietnam Still Bottled Water Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Packaging Material

7.2.2. By Pack Size

7.2.3. By Origin

7.2.4. By Distribution Channel

7.2.5. By Region

7.3. Pricing Analysis



8. Vietnam Carbonated Bottled Water Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Packaging Material

8.2.2. By Pack Size

8.2.3. By Origin

8.2.4. By Distribution Channel

8.2.5. By Region

8.3. Pricing Analysis



9. Vietnam Functional Bottled Water Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Packaging Material

9.2.2. By Pack Size

9.2.3. By Origin

9.2.4. By Distribution Channel

9.2.5. By Region

9.3. Pricing Analysis



10. Vietnam Flavored Bottled Water Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Packaging Material

10.2.2. By Pack Size

10.2.3. By Origin

10.2.4. By Distribution Channel

10.2.5. By Region

10.3. Pricing Analysis



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



14. Supply Chain Analysis



15. Vietnam Economic Profile



16. Competitive Landscape



17. Strategic Recommendations



