Vietnam Bottled Water Market to 2023 - Increasing Demand for Safe and Clean Drinking Water
The "Vietnam Bottled Water Market By Product Type (Still Bottled Water, Carbonated Bottled Water and Others), By Packaging Material, By Pack Size, By Origin, By Distribution Channel, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Vietnam bottled water market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 11% to reach $ 717 million by 2023, on account of deteriorating water quality in many areas of the country, which is resulting in increasing demand for safe and clean drinking water.
Moreover, majority of the population remains short of getting access to clean water, owing to rapidly growing population and increasing urbanization rate. Though this demand is partially fulfilled by municipal water supply, it is expected to result in huge demand for bottled water in Vietnam during the forecast period.
Some of the major players operating in Vietnam bottled water market are
- Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage Company Ltd.
- La Vie Vietnam Ltd.
- Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam Ltd.
- Vinh Hao Mineral Water Joint Stock Company
- Sai Gon Beverage Co., Ltd (SAPUWA)
- Nam Viet Food & Beverages Co. Ltd.
- Quang Ninh Mineral Water JSC
- Tan Quang Minh Manufacturing and Trading Company Ltd. (BIDRICO)
- Asia Food & Beverage Co., Ltd.
- Rita Foods & Drinks Co., Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Bottled Water Market: Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Brand Recall & Awareness
4.2. Preferred Point of Purchase
4.3. Willingness to Spend
4.4. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision
5. Vietnam Bottled Water Market Overview
6. Vietnam Bottled Water Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Product Type (Still Bottled Water, Carbonated Bottled Water, Flavored Bottled Water, Functional Bottled Water and Others)
6.2.2. By Packaging Material (Plastic, Glass and Others)
6.2.3. By Pack Size (=330 ml, 331 ml - 500ml, 501ml - 1000 ml, 1001ml - 1500ml and Greater than 1501ml)
6.2.4. By Origin (Domestic Vs. Imported)
6.2.5. By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience/Drug Store, HORECA, Independent Grocery Stores, E-retailers and Others)
6.2.6. By Region (North Vietnam, Central Vietnam and South Vietnam)
6.2.7. By Company
6.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Product Type, By Packaging Material, By Pack Size, By Origin, By Distribution Channel and By Region)
7. Vietnam Still Bottled Water Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Packaging Material
7.2.2. By Pack Size
7.2.3. By Origin
7.2.4. By Distribution Channel
7.2.5. By Region
7.3. Pricing Analysis
8. Vietnam Carbonated Bottled Water Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Packaging Material
8.2.2. By Pack Size
8.2.3. By Origin
8.2.4. By Distribution Channel
8.2.5. By Region
8.3. Pricing Analysis
9. Vietnam Functional Bottled Water Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Packaging Material
9.2.2. By Pack Size
9.2.3. By Origin
9.2.4. By Distribution Channel
9.2.5. By Region
9.3. Pricing Analysis
10. Vietnam Flavored Bottled Water Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Packaging Material
10.2.2. By Pack Size
10.2.3. By Origin
10.2.4. By Distribution Channel
10.2.5. By Region
10.3. Pricing Analysis
11. Market Dynamics
11.1. Drivers
11.2. Challenges
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
14. Supply Chain Analysis
15. Vietnam Economic Profile
16. Competitive Landscape
17. Strategic Recommendations
