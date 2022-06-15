Vietnam Electric Bus Markets, Analysis & Forecasts, 2017-2021 & 2022-2027: Market Growth Can be Attributed to the Low Cost of Electricity and Fluctuating Fuel Prices

DUBLIN, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vietnam Electric Bus Market, By Seating Capacity (Up to 30-Seater; 31-40 Seater; & Above 40), By Battery Type (Lead Acid & Lithium Ion), By Battery Capacity, By Range, By Application, By Bus Length, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Vietnam electric bus market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. The market growth can be attributed to the low cost of electricity and fluctuating fuel prices in the country.

Moreover, rapidly growing infrastructural development projected leading to steady economic growth and rising personal disposable incomes are driving the growth of the Vietnam electric bus market. The transport sector is one of the largest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions, responsible for urban and regional air pollution.

Witnessing the dangerously rising pollution levels in major cities such as Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh, the government authorities are introducing electric buses to cut down vehicular pollution, which is anticipated to boost the growth of the Vietnam electric bus market.

High demand for electric buses owing to favorable government policies encouraging the use of emission-free public transport in the country and continuous advancements in battery technologies are contributing to the growth of the Vietnam electric bus market in the forecast period.

Furthermore, rapid urbanization, fluctuating oil prices, and lowering battery prices are increasing the adoption of electric buses across the country, which is positively influencing the growth of the Vietnam electric bus market

Additionally, the rise in demand for fuel-efficient, high-performance, and low-emission buses due to strict government emission norms and regulations is boosting the market growth. However, high initial cost of battery buses compared to conventional buses might restrain the growth of the Vietnam electric bus market.

Vietnam electric bus market is segmented based on seating type, battery type, battery capacity, range, application, bus length, region, and company. Based on the bus length, the market is divided into less than 6-8 meters, 9-12 meters, and above 12 meters. The 9-12 meters segment is anticipated to dominate the Vietnam electric bus market due to the increasing adoption of large volumes of electric passenger buses in the public transport fleets to replace existing public fleets of the same length.

Leading players in the Vietnam electric bus market are VinFast, THACO, and others. Development of advanced technologies and the launch of new products are strategies adopted by market players in the Vietnam electric bus market.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of Vietnam electric bus market.

electric bus market. To classify and forecast Vietnam electric bus market based on seating capacity, battery type, battety capacity, range, application, bus length, company and regional distribution.

electric bus market based on seating capacity, battery type, battety capacity, range, application, bus length, company and regional distribution. To identify drivers and challenges for Vietnam electric bus market.

electric bus market. To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Vietnam electric bus market.

electric bus market. To conduct pricing analysis for Vietnam electric bus market.

electric bus market. To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Vietnam electric bus market.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Vietnam electric bus market.

VinFast

THACO

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Impact of COVID-19 on Vietnam Electric Bus Market

5. Vietnam Electric Bus Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Seating Capacity (Up to 30-Seater; 31-40-Seater; Above 40)

5.2.2. By Battery Type (Lead Acid and Lithium Ion)

5.2.3. By Battery Capacity (Less than 100 kWh, 100-200 kWh, 201-300 kWh, Above 300 kWh)

5.2.4. By Range (Less than 100 Miles, 100-200 Miles, Above 200 Miles)

5.2.5. By Application (Intercity; Intracity; Airport Bus)

5.2.6. By Bus Length (6-8m; 9-12m; Above 12m)

5.2.7. By Region

5.2.8. By Company (2021)

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index

6. Vietnam Electric Bus Up to 30-Seater Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Battery Type

6.2.2. By Battery Capacity

6.2.3. By Range

6.2.4. By Application

6.2.5. By Bus Length

7. Vietnam Electric Bus 31- 40-Seater Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Battery Type

7.2.2. By Battery Capacity

7.2.3. By Range

7.2.4. By Application

7.2.5. By Bus Length

8. Vietnam Electric Bus Above 40-Seater Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Battery Type

8.2.2. By Battery Capacity

8.2.3. By Range

8.2.4. By Application

8.2.5. By Bus Length

9. Product Benchmarking

10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges

11. Market Trends & Developments

12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

13. Vietnam Economic Profile

14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Company Profiles

14.1.1. VinFast

14.1.2. THACO

15. Strategic Recommendations

