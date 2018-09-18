Vietnam Express and E-Commerce Logistics Market 2018-2022: Market Dominated by 3PL Providers Such as GHN, Viettel Post, VN Post and DHL eCommerce

DUBLIN, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Vietnam Express and E-Commerce Logistics Market Outlook to 2022 - By Air and Ground Express, By Channel (3PL and E-Commerce Merchants), By Intercity and Intracity Orders and By Payment Method (Cash on Delivery and Others)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Vietnam Express and E-Commerce Logistics Market Outlook to 2022 provides a comprehensive analysis of express and e-commerce logistics services in Vietnam.

The report also covers the overall competitive landscape and growth drivers and trends and government role and regulations. The report concludes with market projection for future for both the markets described above and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions for Vietnam express logistics and E-commerce logistics market.The market is primarily dominated by third party logistics providers such as GHN, Viettel Post, VN Post and DHL eCommerce; followed by E-commerce merchants such as Lazada, Shopee, Tiki and others. Surge in cross-border online trading activities is one of the major driving forces affecting the Vietnamese E-commerce industry.

Over the forecast period, Vietnam E-commerce logistics market is expected to drive demand from rising E-commerce spending especially by a young, smartphone addicted and incredibly internet-savvy millennial group which has prompted E-commerce platforms in Vietnam to alter strategies to cater to the younger generation. Fulfillment of service order and electronic logistics play a vital role in expansion of businesses, specifically for E-commerce logistics providers.



Value added services such as door delivery, real time tracking and others have given a competitive advantage to logistics players to build long lasting relationship with their customers. The sector is expected to escalate its way in the urban cities where a huge share of traffic is coming from the tier 2 and tier 3 cities as well. Along with the expansion of logistic carriers' network, now a shipment can be delivered across a wider geography including other rural hubs.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Vietnam Express Logistics Market Overview and Size

Vietnam Express Logistics Market Segmentation

Comparative Landscape in Vietnam Express Logistics Market

Express Logistics Market Vietnam Express Logistics Market Future Outlook and Projections

Vietnam E-Commerce Logistics Market OVerview and Size

Vietnam E-Commerce Logistics Market Segmentation

Comparative Landscape in Vietnam E-Commerce Logistics Market

E-Commerce Logistics Market Vietnam E-Commerce Logistics Market Future Outlook and Projections

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Market Definition and Size

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Market Size and Modeling

Research Methodology

Market Sizing Approach-E-Commerce Logistics

Variables Dependent and Independent

Multifactor Based Sensitivity Model

Limitations

Conclusion

3. Vietnam Express Logistics Market

3.1. Vietnam Express Logistics Market Overview and Genesis

3.2. Value Chain Analysis in Vietnam Express Logistics Market

3.3. Vietnam Express Logistics Market Size, 2011-2017

3.3.1. By Revenues, 2011-2017

3.4. Vietnam Express Logistics Market Segmentation, 2016-2017

3.4.1. By International and Domestic Express, 2016-2017

3.4.2. By Air and Ground Express, 2016-2017

International Operations

Domestic Operations

3.4.3. By B2B, B2C and C2C, 2017

3.5. Pricing Analysis for Vietnam Express Logistics Market

3.5.1 .DHL Express

3.5.2. FedEx Express

For international Priority Shipments

For International Priority Freight Shipments

For International Economy Shipments

For International Economy Freight Shipments

International Priority 10.0 kg & 25.0 kg Box Shipments

For International Priority Direct Distribution

For International Economy Direct Distribution

Viettel Post

VNPost

GHN

3.6. Market Share of Major Players in Vietnam Express Logistics Market, 2016

3.6.1. Domestic Express, 2016

3.6.2. International Express, 2016

3.7. Comparative Landscape of Major Players operating in Vietnam Express Logistics Market

3.7.1. Competition Scenario in Vietnam Express Logistics Market

3.7.2. Company Profiles of Major Players Operating in Vietnam Express Logistics Market

GHN ( Giao Hang Nhanh )

) DHL Express

FedEx Vietnam

Snapshot on Other Players Operating in Vietnam Express Logistics Market

3.8. Vietnam Express Logistics Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2018-2022

3.8.1. By Revenue, 2018-2022



4. Vietnam E-Commerce Logistics Market

4.1. Vietnam E-Commerce Logistics Market Size, 2015-2017

4.1.1. By Logistics Revenue and Shipment, 2015-2017

4.2. Vietnam E-Commerce Logistics Market Segmentation, 2017

4.2.1. By Channel (3PL Companies and E-Commerce Merchants), 2017

4.2.2. By Speed of Delivery (2 Day Delivery, 1 Day Delivery, Same Day Delivery, Within 2 Hours and Delivery Beyond 2 Days), 2017

4.2.3. By Area of Delivery (Intercity and Intracity), 2017

4.2.4. By Payment Method (Cash on Delivery and Others), 2017

4.3. Growth Drivers and Trends in Vietnam E-Commerce Logistics Market

4.4. Government Role in Vietnam E-Commerce Logistics Market

4.5. Competitive Landscape of Major Players Operating in Vietnam E-Commerce Logistics Market

4.5.1. Competition Scenario in Vietnam E-Commerce Logistics Market

4.5.2. Market Share of Major Players Operating in Vietnam E-Commerce Logistics Market, 2017

4.6. Vietnam E-Commerce Logistics Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2018-2022

4.6.1. By Logistics Revenue, 2018-2022



5. Regulatory Framework in Vietnam Express and E-Commerce Logistics Market

Certain Contradictions to Decree 140 in Vietnam Logistics Industry

Logistics Industry Decree of Logistics Companies

6. Recent Industry Activities in Vietnam Express and E-Commerce Logistics Market



7. Analyst Recommendations in Vietnam Express and E-Commerce Logistics Market

