Vietnam higher education market size to grow by USD 481.32 million from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vietnam higher education market size is estimated to increase by USD 481.32 million. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period

Higher education market in Vietnam – Vendor Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Vietnam Higher Education Market 2023-2027

Vendor offerings -

ABEO Inc. - The company offers higher education through Abeo Academy.

Adobe Inc. - The company offers higher education platform through Adobe Creative Cloud.

Anthology Inc. - The company offers higher education products such as CRM Anthology Reach, SIS Anthology Student, and LMS Blackboard Learn.

Apple Inc. - The company offers higher education products such as Macbook Pro, iPad Pro, and Apple Pencil.

For details on vendors and their offerings – Buy the report!

Vendor landscape -

The higher education market in Vietnam is fragmented, with the presence of various international and regional players offering innovative education solutions to the potential higher education end-user segments. A few prominent vendors are ABEO Inc., Adobe Inc., Anthology Inc., Apple Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Genius Edu Management System Pvt. Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., IDP Education Ltd., Innotech Vietnam Corp., Nash Squared, Oracle Corp., Orient Software Development Corp., Pearson Plc, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and others.

The vendors in the market compete on the basis of price, product, quality, and innovation. They are innovating higher education curriculums by integrating the courses with technologies such as augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR). Vendors are also attracting international students by offering distance learning programs for various disciplines. They are focusing on continuous innovations to maintain their market presence. The price wars among vendors will compel vendors to expand their customer base further during the forecast period.

Higher education market in Vietnam - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Higher education market in Vietnam - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (software and hardware) and end-user (private colleges, state universities, and Community colleges).

The software segment will grow at a higher rate than other segments during the forecast period. It is further segmented into support and solutions. The support segment includes education apps, digital educational publishing, learning analytics, and others. The use of analytics software enables higher educational institutes to access and integrate data across multiple systems seamlessly. Hence, vendors of technologies such as learning analytics, gamification solutions, assessment tools, and content authoring are expected to witness growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Download a sample report

Higher education market in Vietnam – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - The advent of changes in educational content delivery methods is driving the market growth. Colleges and universities are investing in hardware and software, which has led to the implementation of new technologies for education. Moreover, new forms of content delivery methods such as gamification-supported flipped classrooms and active learning are being implemented. Such methods can help enhance student engagement, which will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Key trends - The growth of internationalization is a key trend in the market. Internationalization refers to the integration of intercultural and international dimensions with education. The Government of Vietnam is planning to design and implement a centrally coordinated investment program for internationalization. Thus, the internationalization of higher education will promote employment opportunities for Vietnamese students. Thus, the growth of internationalization will support the growth of the higher education market in Vietnam during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The rising cost of higher education may impede the market growth. The cost of higher education is higher in private colleges when compared to government colleges in Vietnam. Moreover, there is a lack of well-paying job opportunities. If tuition costs continue to increase, the country would fail to meet this objective of higher education. Thus, the rising cost of higher education will negatively impact the growth of the Vietnam higher education market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses.

What are the key data covered in this Vietnam higher education market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Vietnam higher education market between 2023 and 2027

higher education market between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the Vietnam higher education market and its contribution to the parent market

higher education market and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Vietnam higher education market vendors

Higher Education Market in Vietnam Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 144 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.3% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 481.32 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 15.0 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABEO Inc., Adobe Inc., Anthology Inc., Apple Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Genius Edu Management System Pvt. Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., IDP Education Ltd., Innotech Vietnam Corp., Nash Squared, Oracle Corp., Orient Software Development Corp., Pearson Plc, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

