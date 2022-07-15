Vietnam Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence Report 2022: Market is Expected to Grow by 14.3% to Reach $1,118.9 Million in 2022 - Forecast to 2026

Jul 15, 2022, 07:45 ET
Loyalty Programs Market in Vietnam is expected to grow by 14.3% on annual basis to reach US$1118.9 million in 2022.
Loyalty Programs market in Vietnam has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters, supported by brands and retailers focusing on the customer retention.
In value terms, the Loyalty Programs Market in Vietnam has recorded a CAGR of 14.3% during 2017-2021. The Loyalty Programs Market in Vietnam will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 14.0% during 2022-2026. Loyalty Programs Market in the country will increase from US$979.1 million in 2021 to reach US$1892.1 million by 2026.
Scope
Vietnam Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2017-2026
Vietnam Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Functional Domains, 2017-2026
- Loyalty Schemes
- Loyalty Platforms
Vietnam Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Program Type, 2017-2026
- Point-based Loyalty Program
- Tiered Loyalty Program
- Subscription Loyalty Program
- Perks Loyalty Program
- Coalition Loyalty Program
- Hybrid Loyalty Program
Vietnam Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Channel, 2017-2026
- In-Store
- Online
- Mobile
Vietnam Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Sectors, 2017-2026
- Retail
- Financial Services
- Healthcare & Wellness
- Restaurants & Food Delivery
- Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
- Telecoms
- Media & Entertainment
- Others
Vietnam Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Retail, 2017-2026
- Diversified Retailers
- Department Stores
- Specialty Stores
- Clothing, Footwear & Accessories
- Toy & Hobby Shops
- Supermarket and Convenience Store
- Home Merchandise
- Other
Vietnam Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Accessibility, 2017-2026
- Card Based Access
- Digital Access
Vietnam Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Consumer Type, 2017-2026
- B2C Consumers
- B2B Consumers
Vietnam Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Platforms, 2017-2026
- Software
- Services
Vietnam Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Platforms, 2017-2026
- Custom Built Platform
- Off the Shelf Platform
Vietnam Loyalty Spend Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behavior, 2021
- By Age Group
- By Income Level
- By Gender
