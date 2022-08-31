Vietnam Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Market Report 2022-2026 - Mobile Payment Companies are Partnering with Banks to Launch Prepaid Cards

DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vietnam Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - Market Size and Forecast, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The prepaid card market (value terms) in Vietnam increased at a CAGR of 20.9% during 2017-2021. Over the forecast period of 2022 to 2026, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 27.1%, increasing from US$3.46 billion in 2022 to reach US$9.03 billion by 2026.



Mobile payment companies are partnering with banks to launch prepaid cards in the country

The rapid behavioral change amongst the Vietnamese millennials during the pandemic resulted in a drastic change in the digital payments platform in the country. Vietnam witnessed a few partnerships between the mobile payment service providers and the banking platforms to bring prepaid solutions to the market.

In January 2021 , UnionPay International (UPI) issued 600,000 virtual cards with online transactions and QR Code payment facilities in cooperation with the Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Military Bank) in Vietnam .

, UnionPay International (UPI) issued 600,000 virtual cards with online transactions and QR Code payment facilities in cooperation with the Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Military Bank) in . These virtual cards can also be applied from the mobile app of Military Bank and can be used to pay via QR code at more than 40,000 local merchants.

Moreover, this card, together with the app, can be used by the resident while traveling internationally.

Digital wallets are raising funds to introduce super apps in Vietnam

In Vietnam, more than 40 e-wallet providers are operating and fighting for market share in one of the fastest-growing digital economies. Consequently, established companies are pushing for super apps while raising funds to support their growth in Vietnam.

In January 2021 , MoMo, a digital wallet provider in the country, secured US$100 million in its Series D funding round. The prepaid payment instrument is planning to leverage the fund to build a new super app platform and enhance its ecosystem that is currently serving more than 25 million users.

, MoMo, a digital wallet provider in the country, secured in its Series D funding round. The prepaid payment instrument is planning to leverage the fund to build a new super app platform and enhance its ecosystem that is currently serving more than 25 million users. As of September 2021 , the firm claims to have 60% of the mobile payments market in Vietnam . Being the most significant digital wallet by user base, the prepaid payment instrument enables users to process financial services, including local money transfers, bill payments, loan payments, and purchase other services, such as movie tickets, through its mobile wallet.

GoJek launched prepaid payment instrument for consumers in Vietnam

An increasing number of consumers are demanding prepaid payment instruments from the Indonesian ride-hailing giant in Vietnam. Looking at this growing demand and to compete against other prepaid payment instrument in the region, the leading digital wallet service in Indonesia is now expanding its mobile wallet in Vietnam.

In May 2021 , GoJek announced that the firm is planning to soon introduce car-hailing and e-payments solutions to its operation in Vietnam . Currently, consumers in the region can use various services of GoJek, such as food ordering, shipping parcels, and booking motorbike rides. Notably, the launch of GoJek's prepaid payment instrument will help the firm in competing with its rival Grab, who already provides consumers with a digital wallet, Moca, in Vietnam .

, GoJek announced that the firm is planning to soon introduce car-hailing and e-payments solutions to its operation in . Currently, consumers in the region can use various services of GoJek, such as food ordering, shipping parcels, and booking motorbike rides. Notably, the launch of GoJek's prepaid payment instrument will help the firm in competing with its rival Grab, who already provides consumers with a digital wallet, Moca, in . At first, consumers in the country can only use the prepaid payment instrument to pay for rides, but the firm is expected to roll out the digital wallet for other services as well over the medium term. With commuting returning to pre-pandemic levels in the country, this launch of digital wallet service for rides will support the growth of the prepaid card industry in Vietnam over the next four to eight quarters.

Scope



Vietnam Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Vietnam Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments

Retail Shopping (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Travel (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Entertainment and Gaming (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Restaurant (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Recharge and Bill Payment (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Vietnam Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

Load Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

Market Share Analysis by Functional Attributes - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2017 - 2026

Market Share Analysis by Prepaid Card Categories

Vietnam Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2017 - 2026

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

Vietnam Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2017 - 2026

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

Vietnam Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends

By Age Group

By Income Group

By Gender

Vietnam General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Vietnam Gift Card Market Size and Forecast

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

By Open Loop Gift Card

By Closed Loop Gift Card

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Retail Consumer Segment

By Corporate Consumer Segment

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Retail Categories

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Gifting Occasion

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Purchase Location

Vietnam Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Vietnam Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

By Open Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

By Closed Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

Vietnam Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Vietnam Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Vietnam Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Vietnam Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and ForecastT

ravel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Retail

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Vietnam Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Vietnam Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Vietnam Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Vietnam Fuel Prepaid Cards Market Size and ForecastVietnam Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xkj4qm

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets