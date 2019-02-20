Vietnam Recycled Plastics Market Report 2019: Market is Expected to Reach a Volume of 305,600 Tons by 2024, Exhibiting a CAGR of 8.7% During 2019-2024

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vietnam Recycled Plastics Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Vietnam recycled plastics market reached a volume of 182,600 Tons in 2018. Plastic is present around us in huge quantities and accounts for almost 90% of the global municipal waste.

This waste gets accumulated on land that can be used for other purposes, and thus recycling plastic offers an effective solution for clearing these landfill spaces. Plastic recycling includes the reprocessing of post-consumer or post-industrial plastics instead of the virgin resin. Plastic is also recycled during the manufacture of plastic products such as polyethylene films and bags. A significant fraction of these plastics is further used in the manufacturing of several products such as footwear, bags, toys, fabrics, toothbrushes, etc.



Increasing prices of conventional plastics along with the growing concern for the environment represent the key factors driving the market for recycled plastics in Vietnam. Recycling plastics reduces the amount of energy and natural resources needed to create virgin plastic.



Therefore, shifting focus towards sustainability is boosting the demand for recycled plastics across the globe. Moreover, increasing local demand and lower labour costs has expanded the market in the country.



Owing to the aforementioned factors, the market is expected to reach a volume of 305,600 Tons by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.7% during 2019-2024.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the Vietnam recycled plastics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

recycled plastics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years? What are the major materials in the Vietnam recycled plastics market?

recycled plastics market? What are the key application segments in the Vietnam recycled plastics market?

recycled plastics market? What are the key regions in the Vietnam recycled plastics market?

recycled plastics market? What are the various stages in the value chain of the Vietnam recycled plastics market?

recycled plastics market? What are the key driving factors and challenges in the Vietnam recycled plastics market?

recycled plastics market? What is the structure of the Vietnam recycled plastics market and who are the key players?

recycled plastics market and who are the key players? What is the degree of competition in the Vietnam recycled plastics market?

recycled plastics market? How are recycled plastics manufactured?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Vietnam Recycled Plastics Market

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Performance

4.3 Market Breakup by Material

4.4 Market Breakup by Application

4.5 Market Breakup by Region

4.6 Market Forecast



5 SWOT Analysis

5.1 Strengths

5.2 Weaknesses

5.3 Opportunities

5.4 Threats



6 Value Chain Analysis



7 Porters Five Forces Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

7.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

7.4 Degree of Competition

7.5 Threat of New Entrants

7.6 Threat of Substitutes



8 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors



9 Market Breakup by Material

9.1 PET

9.2 PP

9.3 HDPE

9.4 Others



10 Market Breakup by Application

10.1 Non-Food Contact Packaging

10.2 Food Contact Packaging

10.3 Construction

10.4 Household Products



11 Market Breakup by Region

11.1 Southern Vietnam

11.2 Northern Vietnam

11.3 Central Vietnam



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Structure

12.2 Key Players

12.3 Profiles of Key Players

12.3.1 Vinh Thanh Corporation

12.3.2 Trinh Nghi Joint Stock Company

12.3.3 Import and Export Joint Stock Company Suwon Vina

12.3.4 Quynh Quyen Hung Yen Trading and Production Company

12.3.5 Trang Yen Plastic Trading Company Limited

12.3.6 Hung Phu Plastic Investment Company Limited

12.3.7 Tran Thanh Phat Company

12.3.8 Tin Thanh Plastic Production - Trading Co., Ltd

12.3.9 Hiep Phat Plastic Trading Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

12.3.10 Thien Phuoc Production & Trading Co., Ltd



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ptlzf9/vietnam_recycled?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

