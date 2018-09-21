Vietnam Third Party Logistics (Freight Forwarding and Warehousing) Market 2018-2022
06:30 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Vietnam Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Outlook to 2022 - By Freight Forwarding and Warehousing 3PL Services and By International Companies and Domestic Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report focuses on overall market size for third party logistics in Vietnam, market segmentation by market (freight forwarding and warehousing) and by companies (international companies and domestic companies). The report also covers the overall competitive landscape in Vietnam 3PL market.
Third-party logistics outsourcing is rapidly gaining importance in the country as more corporations across the world are unable to manage their complex supply chains and hence are outsourcing logistics activities to the 3PL service providers. Competition within the logistics industry is ramping up due to tightened capacity along with increased consolidation within the supply chain arena, which has resulted in fewer partners for 3PLs and increased prices.
The companies operating in Vietnam 3PL market are competing with each other by offering multiple value added services to the customers. The leading companies in the segment are DHL Logistics, Damco, FedEx and APL. However, many Vietnamese names have emerged in the market recently, including Gemadept, Vinafco and Transimex Saigon.
The report concludes with market projection for future of third party logistics as described above and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions for Vietnam 3PL market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Vietnam 3PL market Overview and Size
- Vietnam 3PL Market Segmentation
- Comparative Landscape in Vietnam 3PL Market
- Vietnam 3PL Market Future Outlook and Projections
2. Research Methodology
- Research Methodology
- Market Sizing Approach-3PL Market
- Variables Dependent and Independent
- Multifactor Based Sensitivity Model
- Limitations
- Conclusion
3. Vietnam 3PL (Third Party Logistics) Market Introduction
3.1. Vietnam 3PL Market Overview and Genesis
4. Vietnam 3PL Market Size, 2011-2017
4.1. By Revenues, 2011-2017
4.2. Cross Comparison of 3PL Market in Vietnam with Global 3PL Market
4.3. Cross Comparison of 3PL Market in Vietnam with Asia-Pacific 3PL Market, 2016
5. Vietnam 3PL Market Segmentation, 2017
5.1. By Market (Freight Forwarding and Warehousing Services), 2017
5.2. By Companies (International Companies and Domestic Companies), 2017
6. Regulatory Framework in Vietnam 3PL Market
- Certain Contradictions to Decree 140 in Vietnam Logistics Industry
- Decree of Logistics Companies
7. Competitive Landscape of Major Players Operating in Vietnam 3PL Market
7.1. Competition Scenario in Vietnam 3PL Market
7.2. Company Profiles of Major Players Operating in Vietnam 3PL Market
7.2.1. DHL-Vietnam
7.2.2. Damco Vietnam
7.2.3. Vinafco
7.2.4. Kerry Logistics Vietnam
7.2.5. Nippon Express Vietnam
7.2.6. Transimex Saigon Corporation
8. Vietnam 3PL Market Future Outlook and Projections
8.1. By Revenues, 2018-2022
9. Analyst Recommendations in Vietnam 3PL Market
For more information about this report visit
https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dnr6z4/vietnam_third?w=5
Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article