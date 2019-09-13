Vietnamese sandals brand eyeing US market with unique business model

SAADO Sandals Highlights

Lightweight with each pair only weighing 250 grams

with each pair only weighing 250 grams Soft pad soles made from durable Phylon material with slip resistance surface

with Comfortable elastic rubber insoles

Convenient leather straps made from parachute cloth which is absorbent and quick drying

made from parachute cloth which is absorbent and quick drying Long-lasting, tear-off straps

Last month, SAADO tested the US market by launching its products on Amazon, using the strategy "US Brand, Vietnam Soul". This strategy comprises of applying for a US trademark while positioning the sandals as a "made in Vietnam" product. Vietnam is known as the world's second largest footwear exporting country.

Amazon link: https://amzn.to/2mg8WGx

"By applying for a US trademark, our brand is able to protect our products while enabling us to sell the sandals at a more competitive price. However, we must emphasize we are promoting this as a Vietnamese product because we want to show the world that our country's products have always been overlooked. We are well-known to help big brands manufacture their products, but our own products have never been recognised. Through SAADO, I would like to help rectify this situation," said Phung.

One month after launching on Amazon, SAADO has received many positive comments, with buyers calling the sandals a "highly recommended" product. But despite running such a successful start-up, Phung said he has no plans to set up physical shops to sell his products.

"My goal is to turn SAADO into the 'Uber in Retail' and establish a platform to help young people learn how to run a business. The education system in Vietnam doesn't offer concrete experience and I would like to provide opportunities for future generations, to provide them with the hope of running an internationally recognised business. These inspired entrepreneurs only have to bring in the orders and we will back them up with the customer service, logistic and warehouse requirements. After they succeed, they can create their own stores. My motto is 'Don't open a store to sell a few pairs of shoes, sell 1,000 pairs before opening one,'" explained Phung.

Driven by values, SAADO's chief hopes to instil in all his partners that being successful is not measured by monetary value. Rather it is to ensure everyone involved in the production chain is being looked after.

"I couldn't find happiness even though I had been earning more and more money. It wasn't until I started helping others, I found true happiness. Do what you haven't thought of doing to receive the result of a lifetime's values," said Phung.

So far, SAADO has business partners in 40 out of 64 provinces in Vietnam. Apart from Vietnam, SAADO also plans to build up its business partner network around the world. Phung said they will be meeting with interested parties who are looking to learn about business operations and help them grow their own businesses in the local market with SAADO.

SAADO's unique business model won the Best Innovators Award in Asia last year and the company was selected to be one of the three Vietnamese start-ups to present its business plan to the international SEPT Program of Leipzig University. The German event was attended by entrepreneurs as well as end customers.

Website: https://saadoshoes.com

SOURCE SAADO

Related Links

https://saado.com.vn/

