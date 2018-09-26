Vietnam's push to close the infrastructure gap

Supporting Vietnam's realistic ambitions on the world trade stage and its consequent drive for an enhanced multimodal logistical infrastructure , during June 12-14 2019 at Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in HCMC , the inaugural edition of VIETNAM INTERNATIONAL PORT INFRASTRUCTURE and LOGISTICS EXHIBITION will uniquely cover this fast evolving space, from material and goods handling, supply chain systems, land transportation, port technologies to infrastructure planning and integrated services. Additionally, the trade show will be complemented by sharp-focused, actionable content provided by partnering, key industry players at seminars, conference and panels.

With Vietnam's booming economy, many of its ports, highways and airports are experiencing congestion and capacity constraints. Pushing to close the infrastructure gap and bolster regional competitiveness, in the Transport Strategy 2020 the government has outlined significant upgrades to its road networks, while the recent construction of a deep water sea port in HCMC has improved trade flows and reduced shipping costs. By 2020, total cargo volumes are forecast to reach 2.09bn tonnes, of which 65-70% will be moved by road, 1-3% by railway, 17-20% by inland waterway, 9-14% by sea and 0.1-0.2% by air.

2016 Data. Source: https://globaledge.msu.edu/countries/vietnam/tradestats#source_1

Vietnam Port Infrastructure and Logistics Exhibition 2019 is organised by UBM, which in June 2018 combined with Informa PLC to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organiser in the world. Please visit www.ubm.com/asia for more information about our presence in Asia.

Media Contact:

Ivan Ferrari

+65 6233 6713

ivan.ferrari@ubm.com

SOURCE UBM