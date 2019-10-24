Viettel wins big at the International Business Awards 2019

CEO of Viettel Post, Tran Trung Hung, is Gold Winner for "Executive of the Year - Transportation" category.

The Burundian subsidiary of Viettel, Lumitel, won Gold as the "Fastest Growing Company of the Year - Middle East and Africa" while Viettel Peru (Bitel) won Bronze at the "Best New Product or Service of the Year - Telecommunications - Product" category for the mobile prepaid package Ti5.

ViettelPay - a digital payment application of Viettel Digital Services Corporation won the award in the category of "Best New Product or Service of the Year - Financial Services". It is the only digital payment application in Vietnam can be used without Internet.

General Director of Viettel Group, Le Dang Dzung, comments: "With the mission of pioneering digital transformation to create a digital society, Viettel is making comprehensive digital transformation for a wide range of operational and business activities both internally and services to customers in all 11 countries around the world. Currently, Viettel's efforts have brought initial results and international recognition at the 2019 IBA Stevie Awards 2019 is an example. However, we still have a lot of work to do to create the digital transformation boom that we have done with telecommunications."

