Vieworks exhibits at RSNA 2022 with its complete lineup of next generation x-ray flat panel detectors

News provided by

Vieworks Co., Ltd.

Nov 23, 2022, 21:00 ET

ANYANG, South Korea, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vieworks, a leading digital x-ray imaging solution provider based in South Korea, will be exhibiting its complete lineup of DR flat panel detectors (FPD) and dynamic FPDs at RSNA 2022 (South Hall #1723) from November 27th to November 30th.

Continue Reading

Celebrating the FDA-approval of VIVIX-S F series, the latest and most advanced line of Vieworks' FPDs, Vieworks will highlight its fully commercialized 3rd generation FPDs (VIVIX-S V series and VIVIX-S F series). Dynamic FPDs employing both a-Si and IGZO panel technology and mammography FPDs are also a must-see at Vieworks' booth. This year, Vieworks will be introducing its other imaging solutions – machine vision and bioimaging – at RSNA.

VIVIX-S V and F series are both Vieworks' 3rd generation detectors offered in 3 sizes - 25x30cm (VIVIX-S 2530VW/FW), 36x43cm (VIVIX-S 3643VW/ FW), and 43x43cm (VIVIX-S 4343VW/FW).  VIVIX-S V series offers a cost-effective total solution, which the users can enjoy a high-definition, fast workflow, and the most durable DR detectors at a reasonable price. VIVIX-S F series offers a premium experience for users in terms of its finest image quality (pixel pitch: 99㎛), durability (unbreakable glass-free TFT), and usability (lighter weight, long-lasting battery).

Vieworks also proudly presents the latest imaging software for each application. For static FPDs, Vieworks is displaying it's AI solution for chest x-ray diagnosis support. VIVIX-S F series' semi-dynamic feature that can bring new clinical values to the medical imaging field (e.g. tomosynthesis imaging and dual energy imaging) will be highlighted. Visitors will also get a glimpse of the latest updates on PureImpact Dynamic, imaging solution for dynamic detectors.

About Vieworks Co., Ltd.

As a global leader in digital imaging in various applications from medical x-ray imaging to industrial x-ray inspection, Vieworks offers the most advanced flat panel detectors and software as a solution to the world. Vieworks creates new standards in the imaging industry by providing professionals the most valued and high-quality images and offering innovative vision and insight for all. For more information, please visit xrayimaging.vieworks.com

SOURCE Vieworks Co., Ltd.

Also from this source

Vieworks to Showcase Industrial Cameras and Lenses at VISION 2022...

Vieworks Wins FDA Approval for Its Newest VIVIX-S F series...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics