Vieworks' Latest X-ray Detector Solutions at RSNA 2018
ANYANG, South Korea and CHICAGO, Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vieworks, a global leader in x-ray imaging solution, is presenting the latest x-ray detectors and its software at RSNA 2018 (Booth# 3711, South Hall) in Chicago, USA. Vieworks will demonstrate the latest technology and new products as well as offer a customized digital x-ray solution by consulting with visitors. Visit Vieworks Booth at RSNA 2018, November 25 to 29 where Vieworks' expert staffs on hand to answer questions, provide in-person demonstrations and discuss new opportunities.
Digital Mammography Solution, VIVIX-M Series & VXvue Mammo
- High resolution flat panel detectors for Mammography in two different size (10" x 08" and 12" x 10")
- Superior image quality with 75um pixel pitch
- Powerful and easy software, VXvue Mammo powered by advanced image processing, PureImpact M™
- Vieworks provides two different solution: 1) Retrofit-dedicated solution: fast and easy upgrade via simple installations 2) System-Mammography-dedicated solution (DBT available)
Ultimate Realization of Anti-scatter Grid, PureGrid™
- Excellent performance of removing x-ray scattering effects to provide high-contrast images
- Full compatibility with a physical grid in terms of line rates and ratios
- Supreme image quality even at low dose
- Enhanced usability (free from a grid misalignment and situations that cannot use a physical grid)
Multi-purpose Portable Flat Panel Detector, VIVIX-S 1417N
- Stable and reliable AED, Anytime™
- Dust and water resistant (IP56)
- High Speed with IEEE 802.11ac
- Easy configuration with NFC feature
- Winner of iF design award 2018 and Reddot award 2018
About Vieworks Co., Ltd.
As a global leader in digital imaging in various applications from medical x-ray imaging to industrial x-ray inspection, Vieworks offers the most advanced flat panel detectors and software as a solution to the world. Vieworks creates new standards in imaging industry by giving professionals the most valued and high-quality images and offering innovative vision and insight for all. For more information, please visit www.vieworks.com
