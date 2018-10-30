Vieworks' Latest X-ray Detector Solutions at RSNA 2018

News provided by

Vieworks Co., Ltd.

08:00 ET

ANYANG, South Korea and CHICAGO, Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vieworks, a global leader in x-ray imaging solution, is presenting the latest x-ray detectors and its software at RSNA 2018 (Booth# 3711, South Hall) in Chicago, USA. Vieworks will demonstrate the latest technology and new products as well as offer a customized digital x-ray solution by consulting with visitors. Visit Vieworks Booth at RSNA 2018, November 25 to 29 where Vieworks' expert staffs on hand to answer questions, provide in-person demonstrations and discuss new opportunities.

Vieworks at RSNA 2018
Vieworks at RSNA 2018

Digital Mammography Solution, VIVIX-M Series & VXvue Mammo

  • High resolution flat panel detectors for Mammography in two different size (10" x 08" and 12" x 10")
  • Superior image quality with 75um pixel pitch
  • Powerful and easy software, VXvue Mammo powered by advanced image processing, PureImpact M™
  • Vieworks provides two different solution: 1) Retrofit-dedicated solution: fast and easy upgrade via simple installations 2) System-Mammography-dedicated solution (DBT available)

Ultimate Realization of Anti-scatter Grid, PureGrid

  • Excellent performance of removing x-ray scattering effects to provide high-contrast images
  • Full compatibility with a physical grid in terms of line rates and ratios
  • Supreme image quality even at low dose
  • Enhanced usability (free from a grid misalignment and situations that cannot use a physical grid)

Multi-purpose Portable Flat Panel Detector, VIVIX-S 1417N

  • Stable and reliable AED, Anytime™
  • Dust and water resistant (IP56)
  • High Speed with IEEE 802.11ac
  • Easy configuration with NFC feature
  • Winner of iF design award 2018 and Reddot award 2018

About Vieworks Co., Ltd.

As a global leader in digital imaging in various applications from medical x-ray imaging to industrial x-ray inspection, Vieworks offers the most advanced flat panel detectors and software as a solution to the world. Vieworks creates new standards in imaging industry by giving professionals the most valued and high-quality images and offering innovative vision and insight for all. For more information, please visit www.vieworks.com

SOURCE Vieworks Co., Ltd.

Also from this source

Oct 30, 2018, 04:00 ET Vieworks präsentiert auf der VISION 2018 neues Kamerasortiment...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Vieworks' Latest X-ray Detector Solutions at RSNA 2018

News provided by

Vieworks Co., Ltd.

08:00 ET