Vieworks' Latest X-ray Detector Solutions at RSNA 2018

High resolution flat panel detectors for Mammography in two different size (10" x 08" and 12" x 10")

Superior image quality with 75um pixel pitch

Powerful and easy software, VXvue Mammo powered by advanced image processing, PureImpact M™

Vieworks provides two different solution: 1) Retrofit-dedicated solution: fast and easy upgrade via simple installations 2) System-Mammography-dedicated solution (DBT available)

Ultimate Realization of Anti-scatter Grid, PureGrid™

Excellent performance of removing x-ray scattering effects to provide high-contrast images

Full compatibility with a physical grid in terms of line rates and ratios

Supreme image quality even at low dose

Enhanced usability (free from a grid misalignment and situations that cannot use a physical grid)

Multi-purpose Portable Flat Panel Detector, VIVIX-S 1417N

Stable and reliable AED, Anytime™

Dust and water resistant (IP56)

High Speed with IEEE 802.11ac

Easy configuration with NFC feature

Winner of iF design award 2018 and Reddot award 2018

About Vieworks Co., Ltd.

As a global leader in digital imaging in various applications from medical x-ray imaging to industrial x-ray inspection, Vieworks offers the most advanced flat panel detectors and software as a solution to the world. Vieworks creates new standards in imaging industry by giving professionals the most valued and high-quality images and offering innovative vision and insight for all. For more information, please visit www.vieworks.com

SOURCE Vieworks Co., Ltd.