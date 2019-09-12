ViewRay Announces Collaboration with Stanford Health Care

CLEVELAND, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) announced today that Stanford Health Care in Stanford, California, will acquire a MRIdian, the world's leading MR-guided radiation therapy system.

MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to locate, target, and track soft-tissue and tumors. These capabilities allow MRIdian to deliver accurate doses of radiation to the tumor while protecting nearby healthy tissues and vulnerable structures, enabling personalized, non-invasive treatment. The use of MRIdian is associated with improved patient outcomes, shorter treatment durations, and reduced treatment-related side effects.

Stanford Health Care is internationally renowned for its expertise in cancer treatment and translating important medical breakthroughs into patient care. As a leading academic medical center, Stanford Health Care provides state-of-the-art technologies and treatments to help advance care and improve outcomes for patients.

"We are proud to announce our strategic agreement with Stanford Health Care," said Jim Alecxih, Chief Commercial Officer at ViewRay. "We will bring the benefits of the MRIdian system to one of the most innovative centers in the world. We look forward to the impact that MRIdian will make in improving the lives of cancer patients."

About ViewRay

ViewRay®, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY), designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian® radiation therapy system. MRIdian is built upon a proprietary high-definition MR imaging system designed from the ground up to address the unique challenges and clinical workflow for advanced radiation oncology. Unlike MR systems used in diagnostic radiology, MRIdian's high-definition MR was purposely built to deliver high-precision radiation without unnecessary beam distortion, and consequently, help to mitigate skin toxicity and other safety concerns that may otherwise arise when high magnetic fields interact with radiation beams.

ViewRay and MRIdian are registered trademarks of ViewRay, Inc.

SOURCE ViewRay, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.viewray.com

